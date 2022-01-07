5 best Minecraft resource packs for 1.18 in 2022

There are tons of ways to modify Minecraft, including resource packs that can alter things like the game's textures and skybox.

Paired with mods and other plugins, players can completely recreate the appearance of Minecraft and even the way that gameplay operates. The extent to which the game is altered is all up to the player, and some have gone to great lengths to provide the perfect experience that they see fit.

With so many resource packs available online thanks to the game's community, players may be overwhelmed with choices. However, there are still more than a few top options as 2022 begins for Minecraft 1.18.

Resource packs for Minecraft: Top picks in 2022

5) Dramatic Skys

Sunsets are made much more breathtaking by Better Skys (Image via Mojang)

A resource pack created by theBaum64, Dramatic Skys delivers a photorealistic change to the standard skies of Minecraft worlds. The game's skybox is retextured for all phases of the day from sunrise to sunset. If paired with other photorealistic resource packs, players can enjoy a much more realistic world within Minecraft's terrain generation. It won't be to every player's preference, but watching a few realistic sunsets might be nice.

4) Tissou's Zombie Pack

Tissou's zombies look somewhat more like turned player characters (Image via Mojang)

The variants of zombies that exist in Minecraft do the job well enough, but Tissou's Zombie Pack brings a more undead appearance to them. Instead of retaining the off-colored flesh that standard zombies, husks, and drowned share, Tissou's zombies look a lot more like poor souls who were caught and consumed by the undead. With glowing eyes and exposed innards, Tissou's zombies bring a much more horrific visage to the common Minecraft mob.

3) Stay True

Stay True takes Minecraft's simple visuals and gives them a facelift (Image via Mojang)

For fans of Minecraft's vanilla appearance, Stay True by Haimcyfly takes these visuals and gives them a high-resolution overhaul. Additionally, the textures of Stay True blend together and connect, keeping them from clashing with each other visually.

This introduces a beautifully blended appearance to Minecraft's original look, preserving the game's feel without reaching for photorealistic assets. For players who can run the Optifine mod, Stay True is one of the best resource packs to pair with it.

2) Better Vanilla Building

Biome-specific mobs are the tip of the iceberg for Better Vanilla Building (Image via Mojang)

An additional resource pack to improve Minecraft's traditional experience, StefanJ2's Better Vanilla Building expands considerably on the base game. Using Optifine's connected textures similar to other resource packs, this pack creates a large number of new blocks, some of which can be crafted by combining standard ones. For example, players can create new variants of bookshelves by combining standard bookshelf blocks with different wood plank types like spruce or dark oak.

Additionally, Better Vanilla Building introduces new biome-specific variants of mobs. Custom gear such as tools, armor and Elytra are introduced for some extra flair and variety. Players can even use an anvil to change the appearance of their tools, weapons, and other gear. This mod brings a little bit of extra variety to just about everything, and is a great resource pack to pair with Optifine.

1) Xray Ultimate

Find ores almost immediately with Xray Ultimate (Image via Mojang)

If players don't want to use X-ray mods or glitches in Minecraft, they may want to consider downloading and importing Xray Ultimate by Filmjolk. Xray Ultimate takes most standard blocks found in world generation and converts them into their wireframe forms, making exception for certain building blocks and liquids like water and lava.

By utilizing this resource pack, Minecraft players can quickly and easily spot and dig through to any ores they might need without resistance or unexpectedly falling into danger. It can also simply be turned off and replaced with another resource/texture pack once players are finished, meaning their Minecraft isn't stuck in a wireframe appearance.

Some may not like this resource pack due to the way it cheapens the game experience, but others may be grateful for being able to speed up their resource collection considerably.

