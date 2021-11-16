5 best Minecraft resource packs for survival

Survival is the default mode of Minecraft. It’s what the game is based upon. The player spawns in a strange, yet beautiful world, full of passive and hostile creatures, called mobs.

While vanilla Minecraft is still preferred by many, there are a ton of shaders, mods, and resource packs out there, which might make them change their minds.

Resource packs change the way Minecraft looks and feels. They make a player’s world look like an anime setting, transforming it into a hellish domain. Numerous resource packs are available online for Minecraft.

Top 5 survival resource packs for Minecraft

5) Visible ores

Diamond ore as seen in this resource (Image via Minecraft)

This mod makes the mining part of Minecraft quite convenient. Upon its application, every ore in the game will have a highlighted border and will be glowing to help the player find it easily.

Ores can be spotted from far away as well, and in the event that the player runs out of torches, they will be able to identify ores in the darkness.

Download the pack here.

4) Tissou's Zombie Pack

Tissou's Zombie Pack (Image via Curseforge)

This resource pack completely revamps the zombie mob in Minecraft. It adds hundreds of new textures for this mob. With this pack, players will always find a uniquely-textured zombie roaming around their Minecraft world.

Additionally, it incorporates new animations, sounds and, with Optifine, makes the eyes of zombies glow in the dark.

Download the pack here.

3) Invisible item frames

The Invisible item frames resource pack (image via John Paul Inso on YouTube)

This resource pack does exactly what it says. It makes item frames invisible. This pack makes the contents of the frames aesthetically pleasing to look at. Weapons, food and other elements can be placed anywhere with the item frames not visible, which can make a survival house minimalistic.

Download the pack here.

2) Fresh animations

This resource pack adds new animations to Minecraft’s mobs, mostly adding movement animations. For example, the crawling animation for spiders changes to make them look more creepy and realistic. Villagers can be heard breathing, and the Iron golem has a single eyebrow, which moves.

Download the pack here.

1) Creatures +

The Creatures+ resource pack (Image via Curseforge)

This resource pack adds new mob variants to the game. This includes new breeds and types of animals, such as wolves, turtles, foxes, and cows. For example, foxes have different variations, which allow them to spawn as a raccoon, a badger, or even a red panda.

Wolves are assorted into different dog breeds, and dolphins can spawn as Orcas or whales.

Download the pack here.

The aforementioned resource packs make survival mode in Minecraft much more interesting and fascinating. The modified textures run smoothly and provide a fulfilling experience for players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul