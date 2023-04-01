5 best Minecraft restaurant builds

Minecraft is a game where players break and place blocks to create various structures. Initially, the purpose was to build structures to protect against monsters that appear at night, but as the game evolved, players began to collaborate and create more elaborate and imaginative things. From skyscrapers to replicas of famous works of art (and even a scale replica of Westeros from Game of Thrones) Minecraft enthusiasts have built it all.

This list features some of the best Minecraft restaurant builds that showcase the creativity and ingenuity that can be achieved in the virtual world.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft restaurants make for fantastic builds

5) Subway

This build is a treat for fans of the Subway restaurant chain, as well as anyone who loves to build in Minecraft. The build features everything you'd expect from a Subway restaurant, including a waiting area, a counter to order food and drinks, and even a few tables to sit down and enjoy your meal.

What makes this build stand out is how well it captures all these details while still being easy to navigate through quickly. This magnificent build tutorial was made by the YouTuber Chippz.

4) Fancy Restaurant

To construct a fancy restaurant in Minecraft, players will need to gather materials such as wood, leaves, red sand, and stones for simple details. These materials can be found fairly easily, making this build a fantastic choice for a survival server.

The restaurant should be designed with a modern, symmetrical style, while using blocks that give it an older look for added charm. This Minecraft build was constructed by the YouTuber Freedom.

3) McDonald's

McDonald's is a globally renowned fast-food chain known for its distinct yellow and red color scheme and menu featuring burgers, fries, and milkshakes. This Minecraft build is a fun way to bring back memories for those who have dined at the iconic restaurant.

The attention to detail is impressive, with the interior design capturing the look and feel of McDonald's restaurants worldwide. This fantastic build was created by the talented Minecraft YouTuber HALNY.

2) Sushi Restaurant

Building a sushi restaurant in the game requires a bit of planning to get the right layout. The first step is to create a large room with a bar where customers can sit and watch the chefs prepare their meals. This may be different from what people are used to, but in Japan and many other places, this is the traditional way to enjoy sushi.

Make sure to leave enough space for a kitchen area, which should be large enough to accommodate at least two chefs at a time. One chef can focus on making sushi rolls while the other prepares nigiri. You may also want to include a bathroom for your customers and staff.

Once you have the basic layout set up, you can start adding decorative elements such as hanging lights, paintings, or other Japanese-inspired decor. This tutorial was made by the YouTuber Servasius.

1) Tropical Restaurant on Water

The Tropical Restaurant on Water is a great place to relax, eat some food, and drink some drinks. You can sit in your boat while eating or just walk up onto the shore and enjoy it there.

The island is covered in lush trees, providing shade and a tropical feel. The beach surrounding the island offers guests the opportunity to swim and enjoy the stunning views.

The restaurant itself features an outdoor bar area and plenty of seating for guests to enjoy their meals. This fabulous creation was made by the YouTuber blvshy.

Poll : 0 votes