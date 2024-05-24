5 best Minecraft RPG modpacks

Modpacks are one of the most significant and interesting features of Minecraft. The ability for the community to easily import totally new content has helped keep the game alive for years. However, with more than 15 years worth of content having been created by the community, it can be hard to keep track of what is available.

Detailed below are five amazing RPG modpacks, along with what makes them such compelling RPG experiences.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best RPG Minecraft modpacks

1) Steampunk

A Steampunk modpack survival base (Image via Mojang)

Steampunk is a huge and impressive overhaul Minecraft modpack put together by SHXRKIE. It is a Forge-exclusive pack that runs on 1.19.2.

Steampunk has the typical inclusions of an overhaul modpack, such as Create, Thin Air, and Cold Sweat, the latter two being amazing Minecraft realism mods.

The RPG elements of Steampunk come in the form of the different magic and skill systems. Players can convert XP into levels, which can be used to make mining faster, swimming faster, or make hostile mobs deal less damage. There are also different tiers of spellbooks that players need to discover. The guns found in the pack feature a similar tiered progression.

Players will also need to follow different questlines to see much of Steampunk's content, adding to the RPG feel.

2) Prominence II

Prominence II is an RPG modpack compiled by ElocinDev. It is available on the Fabric Minecraft mod loader, making it a nice non-Forge option.

Prominence II's latest full game release was for 1.20.1, making it one of the most up-to-date RPG modpacks out there.

As with many RPG modpacks, Prominence II features a totally overhauled experience, expanding on combat, exploration, magic, and technology. The best area of RPG content, however, comes from the custom talent tree, where players can pick up and buy abilities to make a custom class inspired by games such as Diablo and Path of Exile.

3) RLCraft

RLCraft is one of the most famous modpacks for good reason (Image via Mojang)

RLCraft might be one of the most famous Minecraft modpacks out there, and for good reason. This insanely difficult modpack was created by Shivaxi. It runs on only the Forge modloader, and its latest full release was for the 1.12.2 Minecraft update.

RLCraft is infamous for its difficulty, though its RPG elements are definitely worth mentioning. Players start out level one in several different categories, including gathering, mining, farming, and more. Leveling up these skills will unlock the ability to use particular tools, get crafting recipes, and even control how players interact with the world.

4) Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons 2

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons 2, shortened from hereon to RAD2, is a sequel to the original RAD created by dreams01. This spiritual successor runs on 1.16.5, a fan-favorite Minecraft version, and is another Forge-exclusive modpack.

RAD2 features a whopping 1500 quests, along with useful quest rewards and a shop. There are more than a dozen new dimensions, with hundreds of Minecraft structures littering the overworld to explore. This ensures that players always have a new quest to take on. Any experience gained can be used to buy perks and skills from the mod's RPG skill system.

5) Dungeon Heroes (RPG Series)

Dungeons Heroes (RPG Series) is a series of mods created and compiled by daedelus_dev. This modpack runs on Fabric and works on 1.20.1.

The main appeal of the pack is the four RPG Series mods found in it. These are: Wizards, Paladins & Priests, Archers, and Jewelry.

Jewelry adds gemstones and the ability to create powerful accessories. The other three mods all add new weapons and armor sets to make each of these classes viable for survival, adding a new RPG class element to the game.

