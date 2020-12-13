There are certain Minecraft seeds where players can more easily find buried treasure filled with diamonds, emeralds, and other riches.

Buried treasure has been a common fantasy trope in popular culture, where pirates or marauders would bury their plundered riches for safe keeping. While pirates may not have actually buried their treasure very often in real-world practice, it is still fun to imagine that there is buried treasure out there in the world.

In Minecraft, players can actually hunt down and find buried treasure throughout the worlds of Minecraft. These chests can contain some fantastic loot, so it can be worthwhile for players to seek them out.

This article will be showcasing five of the best Minecraft seeds for players to find buried treasure.

5 best Minecraft seeds for buried treasure

#5 - Shipwreck on the Iceberg and Buried Treasure

Looks like this ship fell prey to icebergs, does that sound familiar to a famous ship in history? Players who adventure through this seed will be treated to an exposed shipwreck and and some nearby villages. Minecraft players who successfully find the treasure chest nearby will receive some food, gold, iron, diamonds, and TNT.

This seed is great for players looking to embrace the winter season, as the biomes close by are mostly all cold and snow themed.

Platform: Java

Seed: 527517686

#4 - Shipwreck and Buried Treasure in MCPE

In this seed, Minecraft players can find a shipwreck, along with some buried treasure, a few minutes swim from the spawn point of the world. Across all of the chests that Minecraft players find, will be some enchanted leather armor, iron, emeralds, and other useful items.

This is not a bad way to start a new playthrough, and the coral reefs are beautiful and worth checking out.

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -1618472320

#3 - Three Treasure Chest near Spawn

A Minecraft seed with three treasure chests very close to the spawn point of the world. (Image via guide-minecraft.com)

In this seed, Minecraft players are treated to three unique treasure chests close to spawn. With some quick walking and a bit of digging, players will be able to come across them relatively easily.

These chests contain some exceptional goodies, which include emeralds, gold, iron, and other useful resources. After collecting all of these resources players have an entire world to explore. Nearby biomes include a mushroom island, plains, and a mesa.

Chest 1 Cords: -7, -7

Chest 2 Cords: -154, -247

Chest 3 Cords: -103, -279

Platform: Java

Seed: -648154640804575350

#2 - Shipwreck Seed with Buried Treasure

This is an exceptional survival island seed that offers players plenty of different structures to explore. Minecraft players can immediately start their journey through this seed by claiming all the goodies found in the shipwreck and buried treasure near by.

These precious resources can then prove invaluable later on throughout the playthrough of this seed. As an immediate bonus, players will also have a better fighting chance with the Drowned found at the two separate ruins nearby

Shipwreck Cords: 2932, 36,44

Buried Treasure Cords: 2902, 60, -58

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: 2104241268

#1 - Exposed Shipwreck and Treasure Chest

In this seed, Minecraft players are treated to an exposed shipwreck that is incredibly close to the spawn point of the world. Players can get there in a few moments by taking a quick swim and walk.

There is also an exposed treasure chest filled to the brim with iron equipment. No digging or shovel is required in order to find it, as the chest is sitting on the surface, right next to the shipwreck itself.

Shipwreck & Chest Cords: -115, 64, 27

Platform: Bedrock

Seed: -244885508

