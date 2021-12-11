5 best Minecraft seeds to find cliffs

Minecraft recently released the second half of the Caves & Cliffs update, which made mountains much higher. It has provided players with tons of great worlds that have huge mountains and dramatic cliffs. Cliffs are one of the coolest new parts of Minecraft and players are trying to find the best world with the best cliffs and mountains.

There are tons of worlds with good spawns and beautiful scenery. Here are a few of the best seeds for good cliffs. The Minecraft 1.18 update added another big change: all seeds are shared across platforms, so these will work for both Java and Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft worlds that have really good cliffs after 1.18 update

5) Seed: 8624896

It's not as dramatic as other worlds, but the cliffs in this seed give way to a steep drop with a beautiful lake at the bottom. The lake is surrounded in a nearly circular fashion with Snowy Peaks biomes, making it one of the most beautiful seeds in Minecraft 1.18.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn the lingo as we breakdown all the lavish new features Caves & Cliffs: Part II:



↣ redsto.ne/feature-deepdi… ↢ Increased world height and depth? 3D biome generation? World blending? Honestly, we’re not just trying to sound smart as a shulker!Learn the lingo as we breakdown all the lavish new features Caves & Cliffs: Part II: Increased world height and depth? 3D biome generation? World blending? Honestly, we’re not just trying to sound smart as a shulker! Learn the lingo as we breakdown all the lavish new features Caves & Cliffs: Part II:↣ redsto.ne/feature-deepdi… ↢ https://t.co/EbIGZNCI1k

4) Seed: 77040563

This seed has tons of villages but also has a ravine right near one that makes a steep drop down to the bottom. This cliff does have lava at the bottom, but that can be removed or covered to make it a lot safer.

3) Seed: 1961803789097059975

This seed has beautiful cliffs in a dark forest and has a mushroom fields biome, making it both rare and beautiful. It's a great seed, though the cliffs are fairly dangerous in this Minecraft world.

Cliffs in this world are very steep (Image via Minecraft)

2) Seed: 1671036691

This seed has really good cliffs for players to explore. There are two main biomes at spawn: snowy biome and the plains biome. Large cliffs separate the two biomes with a beautiful lake at the bottom, making for one of the best new worlds in Minecraft 1.18.

1) Seed: 495603

This seed doesn't spawn players right at a cliff, but there is a stellar one very close by. Minecraft players can travel to the coordinates (60, y, 100) and find a stunning cliff that separates a desert, savanna and mesa biome. It's beautiful and the cliff itself would make a great home overlooking three distinct and different biomes.

The cliff overlooks beautiful biomes in this seed (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these is the best Minecraft seed?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider