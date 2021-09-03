5 best Minecraft seeds for Halloween

Autumn is right around the corner, and this is the best time for Minecraft players to play on some spooky seeds. For those unaware, seeds are codes that players can enter before creating a new world in Minecraft. Seeds are responsible for generating the world and all its features.

To make the most out of Halloween, players can use seeds that generate scary structures, like dungeons and zombie villages, close to the spawn point. There are many new features found in the game during Halloween, like mobs spawning with Jack O'Lanterns.

Best Halloween seeds for Minecraft

5) Ruined portal and pillager outpost (Seed: 206889990)

A pillage outpost behind a ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

This is a Java seed that spawns the player not too far from a pillager outpost, which is a structure inhabited by pillagers. Outposts have loot chests, but getting to them is not an easy task. There's also a ruined portal next to the outpost, which has a golden apple and some enchanted golden tools inside its chest.

4) Spiders in a dungeon (Seed: 28394549419529641)

A spider staring at the player (Image via Minecraft)

Spiders are frightening mobs that attack the player when the light levels are less than twelve. They are fast and the player isn't safe even behind walls because spiders can easily climb them.

This is a Java Edition seed that spawns the player right above a dungeon with a spider spawner at 140, 27, -232. The dungeon is connected to a cave that will most likely spawn more hostile mobs.

3) Woodland mansion (Seed: 4078788480208357442)

Woodland mansion and a village (Image via Minecraft)

This is a seed for Java Edition players who enjoy challenging tasks. After generating a world using this seed, the player will spawn in a village right next to a woodland mansion. Mansions are massive structures that spawn scary mobs like vindicators and evokers.

2) Stronghold with active portal (Seed: 9009198391873876587)

An end portal with all eyes (Image via Minecraft)

This is a rare Java seed that spawns the player next to a plains biome village. Everything seems normal until the player explores the stronghold, generated less than 1,200 blocks from the spawn.

The remarkable thing about this stronghold is that its end portal has all the 12 eyes of ender. This means that the player can enter the end dimension right after spawning in the world and locating the stronghold. The coordinates of the stronghold are 732, 30, 1148.

1) Zombie village (Seed: 646887542)

A zombie village in the game (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is for Bedrock Edition, which spawns players about 150 blocks away from an abandoned village populated by zombies. Village houses are covered in cobwebs, and exploring them with zombies inside provides the player with a spine-chilling experience.

