5 best Minecraft seeds for Modified Jungle Edge biome

Jungle Edge is a unique Minecraft biome that players don't come across very often. It has a special variant called the modified jungle edge, which is the rarest biome in the game as of version 1.17.

The chances of players coming across it are so low that trying to look for it is futile. However, using custom seeds, players can spawn in worlds with a modified jungle biome close to the spawn point.

Best Minecraft seeds for Modified Jungle Edge biome

5) Bedrock modified jungle edge (Seed: -1932600624)

Modified jungle edge biome (Image via Minecraft)

This Bedrock seed spawns the player on a small island. Traveling to 2918, 69, 2566, players will find a modified jungle edge biome. A bit far from there is a plains biome village at 3244, 75, 2632.

4) Modified jungle edge with ruined portal (Seed: -41176326417960473280)

Small modified jungle edge (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is for Java Edition. When used, players are spawned less than a hundred blocks away from a weirdly generated ruined portal at 38, 67, 45. The portal is unusual because it is generated horizontally. The modified jungle edge is less than four hundred blocks away from the spawn at -155, 69, 332.

3) Jungle temple with modified jungle edge (Seed: 7509272097330631297)

Modified jungle edge (Image via Minecraft)

This seed not only has the rarest biome close to spawn, it also has one of the rarest structures close to it. Like most seeds on this list, this one is for Java Edition as well. It will spawn the player about 260 blocks away from a modified jungle edge biome and a jungle temple that can be found at -497, 79, -247.7

2) Badlands and jungle edge (Seed: 1941425964607657726)

Badlands and modified jungle edge (Image via Minecraft)

The Badlands are also one of the rarest biomes and a good place to look for gold. This Java seed generates a world where the player is spawned directly in a modified jungle edge biome with badlands right next to it. There's a shipwreck very close to spawn at -165, 64, 300.

1) Woodland Mansion and MJE (Seed: -2924912394841125808)

A woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland mansions are one of the rarest structures in the game. This Java seed has a rare modified jungle edge and woodland mansion next to each other at 28, 67, -91. Two dungeons can also be seen close to each other at -2, 20, -81 and -9, 44, -74.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

