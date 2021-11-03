5 best Minecraft seeds for Netherite in November 2021

Netherite is a rare material in Minecraft. Derived from blocks found in the game’s Nether dimension, it’s also one of the most valuable in-game material. Players can use it to upgrade their diamond gear, build blast-resistant bases, and much more.

Netherite items are some of the most powerful in Minecraft. This is due to the material’s durability and attacking power, which outranks even diamond. Additionally, Netherite items are nearly indestructible. With the highest explosion values in Minecraft, these items cannot be destroyed by fire, lava, or non-Wither explosions.

Yet Netherite can often be difficult to obtain. Luckily, players can reliably find it by using custom world seeds, which control how a world generates in Minecraft. Not sure which world seed to use? Here’s a list to help you get started.

Top 5 world seeds for Netherite in Minecraft

5) Bastion remnant (732457787)

An image of a loot chest in-game (Image via u/CoverSuch4933 on Reddit)

When they’ve made it to the Nether, Minecraft players using this seed can find a bastion remnant at the coordinates (332, ~, 866). This bastion remnant has several chests inside. Players can find three Netherite ingots in just one of these chests, with more loot available in the bastion’s other chests.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

4) Village Spawn (376166226)

An image of several villagers in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This world seed starts the player off within walking distance of a village, where players can find the materials they’ll need to start their journey. A nearby cave gives players some obsidian.

Players can build a Nether portal in the village for easy access to one of the Nether’s bastion remnants, where they’ll be able to find Netherite scraps as well as some ancient debris. Overall, this is an excellent seed for finding Netherite as well as other in-game materials.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

3) Ancient debris vein (589342802)

An image of an ancient debris vein in-game (Image via u/Roy_Harper1 on Reddit)

Players using this seed can travel to the Nether to find a large vein of ancient debris. This ancient debris vein can be found at the coordinates (-1011, 14, 103). These ancient debris blocks can be smelted into Netherite scraps, which Minecraft players can use to craft valuable Netherite ingots.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

2) Spawn-point portals (1936853593)

An image of a Nether portal in Minecraft (Image via u/omgcopoop on Reddit)

This Minecraft seed starts the player off near two broken portals, neither of which needs more than a few pieces of obsidian to be completed. Once they’ve repaired their portal, players can travel to a nearby village for the flint and steel they’ll need to enter the Nether.

Players will find a bastion remnant shortly after entering the Nether. Here, they will find several chests with Netherite scraps and other materials.

Platform: Bedrock Edition 1.17.1

1) Lots of loot (4146472180283532830)

Once they’ve made it to the Nether, players using this seed can travel to a bastion remnant at the coordinates (142, ~, -782). Here they will find several chests containing Netherite ingots, diamonds, and more. All in all, this is a great seed for Minecraft players who want to face the additional challenge of a piglin bastion.

Platform: Java Edition 1.17.1

Netherite is a valuable resource in Minecraft, but it may be difficult to find it. Luckily, players can use a custom world seed to reliably locate it in-game.

