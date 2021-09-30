Pets are a fun part of Minecraft gameplay. In addition to being a loyal friend and companion, pets can also help players with a variety of tasks, such as hunting and scaring off hostile mobs.

Players are able to tame wolves, cats, foxes, horses, donkeys, llamas, and parrots in-game. But in order to get a pet, Minecraft players must first find one. But since many tameable mobs only spawn in certain circumstances, pets can sometimes be difficult to track down.

Luckily, there are some ways that players can make finding a pet a little bit easier. One way is by using a custom world seed. Now sure what seed to use? Here's our list of the top five best seeds for pets in Minecraft.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer

A guide to the 5 best Minecraft seeds for pets

5) Wolf pack seed

Minecraft players can tame wolves using bones. (Image via Minecraft)

This fun seed spawns players on the edge of a forest biome, where players should be able to find a pack of wolves. This seed's spawn point is also fairly close to an abandoned mineshaft, as well as a river full of fish.

Seed: 57275

Version: Minecraft Java Edition

4) Taiga wolf seed

An image of a player with their pet dog in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Players using this world seed will find themselves starting off at the edge of a taiga biome, where they should be able to locate a pack of wolves to tame. There is also a jungle biome fairly close to spawn, which is a great resource for players to explore.

Seed: 1479

Version: Minecraft Bedrock Edition

3) Herd of horses seed

An image of several horses in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed starts Minecraft players off in a field biome. Players will spawn in the middle of a herd of horses, and will be just a short ride away from an extreme hills biome.

Seed: TheBloodDirt

Version: Minecraft Java Edition

2) Llama herd seed

An image of a Minecraft player leading a caravan of llamas in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

Players will spawn at the edge of a 'plains and extreme hills' biome. Players who travel up the side of the mountain will find themselves a herd of llamas, as well as several sheep. A 'wooded mountains' biome is fairly close as well.

Seed: 4287

Version: Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Black cat seed

Minecraft's black cat mob can be found in Witch's huts. (Image via Minecraft)

With a naturally generated Witch’s Hut, this seed is great for finding the elusive black cat mob. Players spawn a short distance south of the Witch’s hut. They will also be in close proximity to a village and its cats.

Seed: 32543

Version: Minecraft Java Edition

Edited by Danyal Arabi