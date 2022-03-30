5 best Minecraft seeds for PS4 in 2022

Depending on a Minecraft world's seed, players can experience vastly different gameplay at the outset.

If Minecraft users enter a certain seed number when creating a world, the game's world generation tools will make it in a particular way. This can lead to some fascinating results, including spawning within structures like villages or having very early access to things like Nether portals, strongholds, or tough-to-find resources that would ordinarily take more time to secure.

However, gamers should note that different versions of Minecraft render seeds differently. Specifically, the difference is between the Java world and Bedrock (console, Windows 10 Edition, Pocket Edition) worlds. Regardless, several Bedrock seeds have risen in prominence this year and are worth trying.

Minecraft: Top Bedrock Edition seeds for the PS4 as of 2022

5) Triple Blacksmith Village (-590916043)

Three blacksmiths can lead to incredibly early diamonds (Image via u/Yandeere, Reddit)

Blacksmiths are trendy spawning features due to their ability to stash away items like diamonds that players can loot for free. This makes early blacksmith seeds incredibly popular for Minecraft speedrunners, but that doesn't mean regular users can't enjoy them as well.

This particular seed sports three blacksmith shops right next to each other in the same spawn-adjacent village. Certain materials may not be guaranteed depending on the way the world generates, but this is still a seed with a very strong starting point.

4) Two Villages, Two Strongholds (-2106542686)

Early stronghold access removes the need to hunt down an End portal later (Image via Mojang)

For Minecraft users hoping to find the End dimension and defeat the Ender Dragon, they'll need to find a stronghold. These structures house, among other things, incomplete End portals.

Once enough eyes of ender have been slotted into the portal, they can hop through the portal and confront the game's final story boss. But finding an End portal can be tricky, requiring gamers to follow floating eyes of ender to a potential spot.

There's no need for that in this seed, which not only begins with two villages next to the spawn but also two separate strongholds underneath the villages. These strongholds are confirmed to house End portals, eliminating the headaches of searching for a stronghold in the mid to late game.

3) Mountaintop Mansion (633155865)

This woodland mansion is a cross-section of world generation anomalies (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, Minecraft's world generation makes some truly unusual creations. This tends to happen when structures are generated in the same locale as natural phenomena like caves, cliffs, or bodies of water.

This seed is a particularly excellent example of what strange worlds the game can generate. Gamers can find a woodland mansion structure generated atop a mountain range not far from spawn.

This adds a little extra adventure to clearing out a woodland mansion, and the structure itself is a beautiful thing to see despite being a little odd.

2) Small and Tall Island (816802188)

This seed has a little bit of everything while being isolated on an island (Image via u/Szmirgley, Reddit)

An island can always make for an interesting Minecraft survival scenario, and this island seed, in particular, is an intriguing one. Spawning on a central island that is mountainesque in height, the seed sports an interior lush cave and different structure spawns.

Specifically, in addition to the different biomes atop the mountainous island, users can find two various shipwrecks and an ocean monument. With multiple structures and a lush cave to explore, Minecrafters likely won't run out of places to explore anytime soon.

1) Seaside Villages (944710140)

This seed is excellent for an all-around start (Image via TheBlueCrusader/YouTube)

Sometimes, Minecraft users just want a little bit of everything from the initial area that their seed generates. This particular seed offers a forest, a snowy mountain range, and the benefits of the ocean all in one convenient spawn location.

Furthermore, players can find multiple villages strewn around the initial area and even a few pillager outposts to make things interesting. Whether they want to get some building done in a unique location or battle illagers attacking the nearby villages, they won't be lacking for activity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer