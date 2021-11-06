5 best Minecraft seeds for villages in November 2021

Minecraft has a lot of different structures that generate on its own in specific places. Villages are one of the most common structures in the game that can be found in a handful of different overworld biomes.

They are inhabited by villagers that can be a good source of useful items after becoming a trader. There are different variants of villages that depend on the biome. Players can use world generation seeds to explore the different types.

These Minecraft seeds are ideal for villages

5) Plains village and ruined portal (Seed: 5156221001671217133)

This seed was found by Reddit user TheEpicMichael (Image via Minecraft)

Using this Java seed, players can spawn about a hundred blocks away from a plains biome village at 220, 69, 267.

Ruined portals are amazing structures found in both Overworld and the Nether. In the village that is close to spawn, players will find a ruined portal above the hill at 246, 90, 215.

4) Two villages close to each other (Seed: -1654510255)

A plains biome village next to a desert biome (Image via Minecraft)

Villages are not very hard to come across. However, having two different types of villages close to each other is not common. This Java Edition seed will spawn the player less than one hundred and fifty blocks away from a plains biome village at 192, 69, 336.

Traveling towards the South, they will find another village in the desert biome which is very close to the first one. The coordinates of the desert biome village are -238, 68, 524.

3) Shipwreck next to village (Seed: 1137027184)

A shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks are one of the coolest structures in the game and may have valuable items inside their loot chests. This Bedrock seed generates a shipwreck above the surface, right next to the village at spawn.

2) Island village (Seed: -4186746847636013829)

A village on an island (Image via Minecraft)

This is the best seed for Java edition enthusiasts who enjoy playing on survival islands. Upon generating a world using this seed, the user is spawned on a small island with a plains village. There is also an ocean monument next to the island.

1) Desert village in mushroom and badlands biome (Seed: 3482870301117060169)

A village surrounded by multiple biomes (Image via Minecraft)

The mushroom field is one of the rarest biomes in the game, and it has unique features that no other biome does. No hostile mobs can spawn here, and this is the only place where mooshroom is found.

At 18, 64, 79 in this Java seed, a desert biome village has generated on the junction between a mesa and a mushroom biome. The best part about the village is that it has a blacksmith house which contains a diamond-laden loot chest.

