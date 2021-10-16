5 best Minecraft seeds for villages in October 2021

Villages are generated structures in Minecraft that players can find throughout the game. They often have farms, villagers, and even loot chests.

Because of this, villages can be an excellent place to gather resources, which is especially true in the early game. While villages are helpful, Minecraft gamers may have a difficult time finding one. However, there are things they can do to make this easier, such as using a seed.

Seeds control how a world generates, and users can use them to generate worlds with villages close to spawn.

Five enjoyable Minecraft village seeds in October 2021

5) Jungle temple village (29213903446127296)

A jungle temple with a village building on its side (Image via Minecraft)

This Java Edition seed starts players off inside a village, which overlaps with a jungle biome. It has a jungle temple right alongside it.

There’s even a village building that generates inside of the jungle temple. Users can even access the jungle temple’s chests.

4) Island village (3227028068011494221)

An ocean in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is excellent for Bedrock Edition gamers who want an easier start to their game.

They will start on the shores of an ocean. A village lies just a short walk away. Here, Minecraft players can gather the resources they need before starting their in-game adventure.

3) Swamp village (7422466156199365)

A swamp villager in-game (Image via Minecraft)

This Java Edition seed has a village that overlaps a swamp biome. Users will need to travel a bit to access the village, located at (-192, ~, 272).

However, it’s well worth the journey as this seed gives Minecraft gamers a chance to see some naturally generated swamp villagers.

2) Village and woodland mansion (28394549419529641)

A woodland mansion and village (Image via Minecraft)

This seed is great for Minecraft players looking for some extra adventures. They will spawn south of a plains biome village located at the coordinates (488, ~, 1832).

Users who travel here will also find a woodland mansion just a short distance away.

1) Crossroads village (uzavcle)

A desert village in Minecraft (Image via u/Ricecake1111113, Reddit)

This seed starts Minecraft gamers off just a short way away from a desert village. Although it’s a desert village, they will find the surrounding areas to be several different biomes.

With a mega taiga, jungle, and an eroded badlands biome within sight of the village, this is an excellent seed for Bedrock Edition players looking for a scenic place to settle. The desert village’s coordinates are (200, ~, 120).

There is also a savanna village not far from spawn, which they can find at (-230, ~, -325).

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

