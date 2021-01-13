5 best Minecraft servers for Bedwars in 2021

Bedwars in Minecraft is probably one of the most popular and fastest-growing game out there right now, and there are plenty of amazing servers that offer the game.

Minecraft Bedwars is quite an interesting game mode. While playing Bedwars, players must protect their beds from other teams while also trying to break the beds of the other teams.

Whenever a team's bed is broken, they can no longer respawn when killed. Each team is on its own island, so it can be challenging to reach opponents. Items can be bought at each team's islands, but they disappear once a player dies. The last team that remains wins.

This article lists the five best Minecraft servers for Bedwars in 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft servers for Bedwars in 2021

#5 - Mineplex.com

Mineplex is a nostalgic server for many Minecraft players, as many years ago, it was the largest Minecraft server in history. It has had a decline in players these past years, but Mineplex still has a consistent player base.

Mineplex has their own interesting take on Bedwars, themselves calling it Cake Wars, that all Minecraft players should try out. It offers Cake Wars Duos and Cake Wars Quads.

Although, beware, Mineplex Cake Wars players typically are not casual players, so it may be challenging.

#4 - Herobrine.org

Herobine.org is a great server for casual Bedwars players. It always has a decent amount of players on, and it's pretty easy to get the hang of how their version of Bedwars works really quickly.

#3 - Bedwars.games

Bedwars.games style of Bedwars is quite similar to Herobine.org's. However, bedwars.games has a much more challenging atmosphere. This server is perfect for players who are trying to improve their skills by going up against players who are quite experienced.

#2 - Top.jartex.fun

The great thing about Bedwars on Jartex is all the different modes that are available. Players are able to choose if they want to play Bedwars solo, doubles, triples, or quadruples. Jartex also has some pretty cool Bedwars maps to play on.

#1 - Hypixel.net

Hypixel is currently the largest Minecraft network, so it is no surprise that they offer Bedwars. Hypixel was the first server to offer a game called Bedwars, so some consider them the creators of the game, but similar games were available before Hypixel released their rendition of Bedwars.

