5 best Minecraft servers with custom enchantments

One of the most popular features enjoyed by players on Minecraft servers are the custom enchantments. From exploding pickaxes to swords that spawn lightning, these custom enchantments can totally spice up the gameplay and are radically unique.

Those looking for fun Minecraft servers that include custom enchantments can check out the list below, which will highlight 5 of the best.

5 Minecraft servers that feature custom enchantments

5) Purple Prison

IP Address: purpleprison.org

Purple Prison is one of the most popular prison servers for Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Purple Prison is a radically fun and popular Minecraft prison server that has thousands of players. There are over 20 custom enchantments on this server, which can be applied to different items. There are 8 custom enchantments for the pickaxe alone, which can help players dig blocks much faster.

Of the 20 unique custom enchantments on this server, player favorites are explosive pickaxes, lightning pickaxes, and fireball swords.

4) Cosmic PvP

IP Address: cosmicpvp.com

Cosmic PvP is one of the most popular Minecraft faction servers of all time and features a plethora of custom enchantments.

The custom enchantment system on this server is highly complex and features many intricacies. For example, each custom enchantment has its own unique ability, tier, and level. Altogether, there are over 150 unique custom enchantments on this server.

3) CloutCraft

IP Address: cloutcraft.us

There are a wide variety of enchantments on the CloutCraft server (Image via YouTube, Dylan 2)

CloutCraft is a relatively small but fun Minecraft server community that doesn't take itself too seriously. There's a wide array of things to do on this server, such as roleplaying, making new friends, or just hanging out.

Although CloutCraft is more of a social hub than a serious Minecraft gameplay experience, there are a variety of awesome custom enchantments to help make things fun. Anyone in search of a Minecraft server with unique enchantments should definitely check this one out.

2) Hypixel Skyblock

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel Skyblock is the most popular gamemode on Hypixel, which is currently the world's largest Minecraft network. On this server, players are tasked with leveling up their skyblock island over time by completing quests and exploring the vast central world.

Item enchantments are a big part of what makes Hypixel Skyblock so fun, and there are many custom ones. More specifically, this server offers custom enchantments for swords, armor, bows, tools, and fishing rods.

1) MineHeros

IP Address: play.mineheroes.org

MineHeros is a Minecraft network that features custom enchants in every gamemode (Image via Minecraft)

MineHeros is a server that has been around for over 8 years. There are many gamemodes on this server, including Skyblock, Survival, and Factions.

One of the greatest and most unique things about this server is the fact that there are network wide custom enchantments that are present on all gamemodes. There are 3 tiers of these custom enchantments, which are "Common", "Rare", and "Legendary". In total, there are over 60 unique enchantments for players to use, each doing something different.

Some notable custom enchantments present on this server are:

Dizzy - Gives a chance of inflicting nausea onto the opponent

Fiery Aura - Everything in a two blocks around the player is lit on fire

Night Owl - Gain resistance when the time is between 6AM - 6PM

Resurrect - Brings an item back to life once it is destroyed

PickPocket - Gives a chance to steal money from other players

Prolong - Increases all potion effect durations

Magma Welding - Melts blocks to craft new, more powerful blocks

Magnet - Allows mined items to go straight to the inventory

Wrath of Zues - When the helmet of an enemy is broken, they will get struck by lightning

