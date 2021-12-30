5 best Minecraft servers that are free to join

There are various ways to experience Minecraft. Players can choose to play solo and survive in the vast open-world, or play with thousands of other players together on a server.

Minecraft has a huge multiplayer community which constantly makes new servers where players can flock and play together. Other than locked and personal servers, there are a few popular Minecraft servers which are absolutely free to join. Here's a look at 5 of the best free Minecraft servers out there.

Top 5 free to join Minecraft servers

5) Minescape

Minecraft server Minescape (Image via Minescape)

Minescape is a popular server which offers RPG gameplay to players. Inspired by RuneScape, this server features MMO style gameplay where players can explore different maps on the server and build creative bases as well.

Here is the Server address to join Minescape: play.gameslabs.net

4) Mining Dead

The Mining Dead Minecraft server (Image via Minecraft)

As the name suggests, this popular server is inspired by the famous 'The Walking Dead' TV series. On this server, players can explore the accurate map depiction from the series and play as one of the characters. Players can fight other players on the server or kill custom made zombies.

Here is the Server address to join The Mining Dead: us.miningdead.com

3) Grand Theft Minecart

Grand Theft Minecart Minecraft server (Image via Minecraft)

This server is mainly inspired by another famous game series, Grand Theft Auto. This Minecraft server offers a huge map where players can play together. They can buy houses, shoot guns, do missions and much more, just like in GTA. This Minecraft server offers a brilliant blend of two of the biggest games till date.

Here is the Server address to join Grand Theft Minecart: mc-gtm.net

2) Mineplex

Mineplex Minecraft server (Image via Xbox)

Mineplex is one of the biggest Minecraft servers in the world. It is filled with all sorts of minigames and adventure maps for players to play for hours on end. From racing games to PvP to building structures, Mineplex has it all.

Here is the Server address to join Mineplex: us.mineplex.com

1) Hypixel

Hypixel Minecraft server (Image via Minecraft)

Arguably the biggest and most popular free-to-play Minecraft server is Hypixel. With loads of multiplayer minigames and fun adventure maps, Hypixel has become the home of thousands of Minecraft players. It gradually grew in popularity and competed with Mineplex, which offers similar gameplay.

Here is the Server address to join: mc.hypixel.net

