5 best Minecraft shaders for realistic water

One of the best shaders in Minecraft are the water shaders. They not only make bodies of water look better, but some of them are also great for lower end computers.

There are different kinds of water shaders that players can download for Minecraft, some being better than others.

Five best Minecraft shaders to make water look realistic

When installing shaders, players should make sure they have an adequate amount of space on their device. Sometimes shaders can be bigger files, so they may be a bit harsher on lower end devices, or devices that lack storage space.

Oceano Shaders

Oceano Shader (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft shader is mostly made for larger bodies of water such as oceans and large river streams. Smaller bodies of water may look a bit less realistic than the oceans, however they still look new and improved.

The water will have a bright, crisp look, and the ocean will look very clear. It's like looking out into an ocean in the real world!

Beyond Belief Shader

Beyond Belief shader (Image via Minecraft)

Like the oceano shader, Beyond Belief is another one of the best water shaders that players can download in Minecraft. The water in this shader looks extremely realistic and high quality.

This shader is not only great for water, but it also makes the lighting in the world look amazing as well. Water lovers would really enjoy this shader!

BSL Shader

Crystal clear water in the BSL Shader (Image via Minecraft)

This shader makes everything in the player's Minecraft world look extremely beautiful. The water in this shader looks smooth and so realistic, that it looks like something that players would see in movies.

The bodies of water in the player's Minecraft world will look crystal clear, making it much easier to see underwater.

MrMeepz Shader

MrMeepz beautiful shader (Image via Minecraft)

MrMeepz shader enhances both the water and the sky in the Minecraft world. Players will notice that this shader makes the water look extremely pretty, with a smooth very reflective appearance.

The clouds in the sky will look very realistic, and the light reflecting off the water is phenomenal.

Sora Shaders

Sora Shader (Image via Minecraft)

For nature and water lovers, this is the perfect shader to download. This shader will make the water in the Minecraft world look amazing. It is similar to the Oceano shader, however, the water is slightly less reflective.

Water will look crystal clear, and this shader even enhances the look of some of the trees in the world.

