5 best Minecraft simple castle blueprints

As a building game at heart, Minecraft players love to construct extravagant homes to live in. One of the most popular types of house styles that players build to flaunt their wealth is that of castles.

Whether it be in survival mode or in creative mode, these builds are nothing short of epic. With the introduction of new blocks over the years thanks to many updates, castle designs have only gotten better over time.

For those looking to build a simple style castle in Minecraft, this guide will highlight not just one, but five of the absolute best examples to follow.

Five best Minecraft castle design blueprints to construct

5) Basic stone castle

Starting off this list is this brilliant stone castle example from popular YouTuber "Grian". It has all the amenities and features that players could ever want from a castle, including a drawbridge, multiple towers, and much more on the inside.

In order to construct this build, players will almost exclusively need access to a large number of stone-based blocks such as cobblestone and smooth stone. These resources are cheap, however, so this choice is brilliant for those in a survival or SMP world.

4) Small castle

Up next is a brilliant example of what a modern castle should be: small, practical, and elegant. This specific castle may not look like much, but it has all of the amenities players could ever need to make it a great home to live in.

There are multiple bedrooms, storage rooms, and even multiple built-in farm areas for players to grow their food in. Not to mention, there's also a moat to help keep out hostile monsters and other enemies.

3) Ultimate castle survival base

Featured next on this list is a build tutorial from popular building channel "disruptive builds." It highlights a brilliant and well thought out castle build that was specifically made for survival mode.

While looking epic, this build also contains all of the survival essentials that players will need to excel. Speaking more specifically, there are multiple bedrooms, storage rooms, enchanting rooms, smelting rooms, and even several dedicated spaces to farm crops.

2) Classic castle

In this simple-to-follow building tutorial, popular Minecraft YouTuber "OneTeam" showcase how to assemble this epic wooden style classic castle build. It has many custom features that help it stand out from the crowd, including castle towers, a garden, and huge storage rooms.

While on the larger side in terms of size, it's surprisingly cheap to construct, only requiring a few stacks of wood, stone, and other miscellaneous blocks.

1) Simple castle base

Last but certainly not least is this castle constructed by Minecraft YouTuber "JINTUBE". This build is nothing short of elegant and will definitely turn heads with other players passing by, making it a great choice for not just singleplayer mode, but also on multiplayer Minecraft servers.

To construct this build, players will need access to several stacks of stone bricks, wood blocks of their choosing, and other decorative blocks such as quartz and smooth stone.

