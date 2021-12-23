×
5 best Minecraft skins of 2021

Sonic x Minecraft gave the game one of the best skins (Image via Minecraft)
Modified Dec 23, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Minecraft skins are among the best parts of the game. They allow players to customize their characters and to play as things they are interested in. They can be pretty much anything, ranging from custom skins to licensed characters and everything in between. Here are the five best ones that players can play as now.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best skins that Minecraft players can use right now

5) Custom skins

One of the best skins that Minecraft players can have is the one they made. There's nothing like creating something and being able to use it in-game. Custom skins can literally be almost anything. For a full guide on how to use them, check here.

Created my first skin. #Minecraft #minecraftskin #custom https://t.co/j4vClJa4v7

4) Yoda

This one comes from the Classic Star Wars skin pack on the marketplace. Being one of the classic characters that it offers (and there are a lot) is really fun. However, being one of the short skins, especially on multiplayer worlds where others can see it, is the best. Yoda, the Ewok skins and more fit that description.

Copping the yoda skin #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/gNIZ7pUc2L

3) Herobrine

This one is mostly a custom skin, but it's one of the coolest. Herobrine was a big part of the Minecraft lore, so being able to play as that skin is a huge plus. It's one of the most iconic images in Minecraft history, so it's definitely one of the best skins in the game.

Herobrine is one of the best skins in the game (Image via Minecraft)
2) Sonic

Coming from the recent Sonic x Minecraft collaboration, Sonic is one of the best skins the game has to offer. It's a perfect replication of the speedy hedgehog and it's sure to make fans of the character happy. Sonic is getting a new movie very soon, which only boosts the popularity of this skin.

Sonic says #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/IilFJa6DQa

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man is on top of the world right now, as he's having the biggest movie of the year and is featured heavily in Fortnite. Being able to play as the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler in Minecraft is something players love. He's one of the most popular characters in the world and the players who get to show that off are pretty lucky.

Did... Did they sneak a spider-man Minecraft skin in to no way home 😂 https://t.co/pLdvqqayMX

Which of these is the best?

