How to make custom Minecraft skins online for free

Minecraft skins are an important part of the game. They allow players to customize their characters to be whatever they want. There's no tactical advantage to certain skins (although having a skin that appears one block tall can be useful in certain situations), but they make the game a little bit more enjoyable.

Custom skins are the perfect embodiment of that. They allow players to totally customize themselves, rather than using what Minecraft offers them through packs and other items. Here's how one can make, download and use custom skins in Minecraft.

Making, downloading and using custom skins for Minecraft

Minecraft does allow players to customize skins in the game. The character creator has a section where one can alter certain aspects of the skin, such as making it smaller, making the face look different, etc. However, it's not totally customizable like custom skins are.

There is a place that allows Minecraft players to create, share and download custom skins for free. They can then be added to Minecraft for use.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Pocket Edition users, this only works for Java Edition and Windows 10 Edition since it requires a computer file.

For Java and Windows players, though, there is a website for this. It lets players create, customize, edit and upload any skin they can possibly think of.

Players can use the ones others have made, edit those skins, create their own and download or share them. They can make skins for characters they love or create something totally from scratch that's never been seen before.

Players can browse their custom skins to add them to the game (Image via Minecraft)

Players can save the skin from the site and follow these steps to add it to the game:

Open Minecraft and select Skins on the main menu. Select the Browse skins option. Find the Downloads folder or whichever folder players saved the .png file to and select the custom skin.

Players can then use that skin as they would any other in Minecraft.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul