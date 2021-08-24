How to make your own Minecraft skin

Minecraft skins offer a lot of customization options for players. They can adjust the height, features, base model and more through Minecraft itself. Beyond that, though, there are ways to edit and create skins that haven't been created yet.

Playing as the standard Steve or Alex skin can get boring after a while. Playing as a skin of some character or a customized version of Steve or Alex can make a huge difference for players.

Skins provide the most variety for players, especially for Bedrock players who can't really change much about the game.

Certain players have the option to customize their own skins, even creating them from scratch. Here's how to do it.

Creating Minecraft skins

The first and easiest way (this is available to all Minecraft players regardless of platform) to customize a skin is through the Minecraft game.

Players can take a basic Steve or Alex skin and provide different customizations. They can make it shorter, give it different features and even change some of how it looks.

There are unlockable accessories (usually unlocked through achievements) like a crown or a different shirt. These can all be utilized to create a lot of different-looking skins.

However, there is a place that allows Minecraft players to create, share and download custom skins that can then be added to Minecraft. Unfortunately for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Pocket Edition users, this only works for Java Edition and Windows 10 Edition.

For those players, though, there is a website for this. minecraftskins.com allows Minecraft players all over to create, customize, edit and upload any skin imaginable. Players can use the ones others have made, edit those skins, create their own and download or share them with the world.

In order to get the skin from the site to the game, players will need to download it and then follow these steps:

Launch Minecraft and select Skins from the main menu. Select Browse skin. Navigate to the Downloads folder or to the folder where you saved the . png file and select the new skin.

That's it! Once that's done, the brand new customized skin will be available to use in-game.

