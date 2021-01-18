5 best Minecraft skins for PVP in 2021

Minecraft skins are a wonderful opportunity for players to express themselves through their own Minecraft player.

There are tens of thousands of Minecraft skins out there for players to choose from, so it can be quite hard to decide which skin to use.

For those Minecraft players out there who enjoy playing PVP games, there are a few skins that may help out these players while playing their favorite combat games.

From skins that appear to have armor to skins that just look cool, this article shares a compiled a list of the five best Minecraft skins for PVP in 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft PVP skins in 2021

#5 - Stone Camouflage

With over 7000 Minecraft players currently using this skin, everyone knows it has to be good. This skin has the same textures as smooth stone, which is awesome for players who want to blend into caves without being seen.

#4 - Dream

What better way to show passion for PVP than using the skin of one of the best Minecraft YouTubers at the moment? Trick players into thinking Dream is in their game with this skin, or just pay homage to a popular YouTuber.

#3 - Big Losses

With this skin, players can show their enemies that they are about to beat them in their next PVP battle. Players can show their opponents who's boss with this skin.

#2 - Steve

The majority of players who use a Steve skin are typically quite new to Minecraft. By using this skin, players can trick opponents into thinking they're an easy target so they won't try as hard to beat them.

#1 - Armored Up

This skin is perfect for players who want their opponents to avoid them. With this skin, it will seem as if a player has full diamond armor, whenever that really isn't the case.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such skins, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference.)