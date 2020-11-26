Minecraft skins are a great way for players to customize their character's appearance in-game, to help celebrate different events and holidays.

Customization and nonconformity are part of the heart and soul of Minecraft, as the game has a sandbox playstyle by design. There is nothing that can stop or control a player from building whatever their heart desires, nor is there something that dictates how players must play the game.

Furthermore, Minecraft players have access to one of the most powerful forms of self expression in a video game, which is controlling the appearance of the player's character. With Thanksgiving around the corner, changing skins to something more festive would be very appropriate.

This article will be showcasing five of the best Minecraft skins that players could use in-game to help celebrate the holiday.

5 best Minecraft skins for Thanksgiving

#5 Pilgrim Steve

Image via urbancase123/minecraftskins.com

This skin is classic to the traditional lore of Thanksgiving, while maintaining limited actual appearance change. This skin by urbancase123 features the default Steve skin, altered to appear to be wearing a pilgrim outfit.

This could would be a great selection for those looking for just a small tweak from the default skin, to help get into the Thanksgiving spirit.

Download here

#4 Derpy Turkey

Image via MrSoftBoi/minecraftskins.com

Derpy skins have been popular in Minecraft for practically as long as the game has been out. Many popular Minecraft streamers, personalities, and YouTubers choose to use skins in this art style.

This Minecraft skin by MrSoftBoi merges derpy Minecraft with the typical Thanksgiving turkey to created this unique take.

Download here

#3 Pilgrim Lady

Image via EmiMcK/minecraftskins.com

This skin by EmiMcK features a female player character, garbed in a traditional pilgrim dress from the first Thanksgiving.

For Minecraft players looking for a Thanksgiving skin, this one is both aesthetically pleasing and boasts some history.

Download here

#2 Native American Garb

Image via Leia111/minecraftskins.com

This skin by Leia111 was actually submitted into a Thanksgiving skin contest during 2019. The art work style of this skin is high quality and balances some intricate details incredibly well, considering the limitation of the graphics in Minecraft.

Native Americans were a key part of the celebration of the first Thanksgiving, and were crucial to the success of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Paying homage and remembering history are some of the best ways that society can continue to grow towards a brighter future.

Download here

#1 Turkey

Image via Sidramakay418/minecraftskins.com

Many would argue that it would almost feel wrong to celebrate Thanksgiving without eating any turkey. Families, friends, and more have all feasted and shared meals with turkey as the feature dish on Thanksgiving.

These birds hold both historical significance and have been established as a cornerstone of the Thanksgiving tradition. This skin by Sidramakay418 allows Minecraft players take on the look of this storied bird.

Download here

