5 best Minecraft structures for spawners

The nearly-endless world of Minecraft features hundreds of different items and blocks. Players can obtain almost every block in survival mode except a few like bedrock, end portal frames, spawners, etc.

Out of many unobtainable blocks, spawners are arguably the most useful ones in Minecraft. These blocks spawn monsters when a player is close to them. Spawners are commonly used for building mob farms in Minecraft.

Spawners are one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft as they generate only inside specific structures. This article looks at five of the best Minecraft structures that have mob spawners.

Minecraft structures with spawners

5) Woodland mansions

Spider spawner (Image via Minecraft)

As woodland mansions are pretty rare, some players may not know that these lavish structures can have spider spawners in them. Woodland mansions are large structures with three layers filled with various hostile mobs.

Woodland mansions may contain a spider surrounded by cobwebs. Players planning to raid a mansion should carry some shears to break cobwebs and destroy the spawner quickly.

4) Bastion remnants

Minecraft 1.16 Nether introduced piglins and their intimidating homes called bastion remnants. These giant structures are made of beautiful blackstones and contain some of the best loot in the game. But to loot the chests, players will have to face piglin brutes, piglins, hoglins, and a magma cube spawner.

Under the bridge of treasure bastions, players can find a magma cube spawner near the pile of gold. Magma cubes drop magma balls which are used to brew potions of Fire Resistance and craft magma blocks.

3) Mineshafts

Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Mineshafts are among the oldest structures in Minecraft. These structures are famous for spider spawners. Unlike other structures, mineshafts do not have a restriction on the number of spawners.

Finding mineshafts with 2-3 spider spawners close to each other is uncommon, not rare. Players can search for such mineshafts and create highly efficient spider farms.

2) Dungeons

Dungeons are rectangular box-shaped structures made of regular and mossy cobblestones. At the center of dungeons, players can find a mob spawner.

There is a 50% chance for the spawner to be a zombie spawner, 25% skeleton, and 25% spider. Dungeons are usually used for building early-game XP farms.

1) Fortresses

Unlike other spawners on the list, players need a blaze spawner to beat Minecraft. Blaze spawners generate only in nether fortresses. These spawners are an efficient way to farm blaze rods, used to make eyes of ender, end rods, and brew potions.

Mob spawners are among the easiest ways to farm mobs in Minecraft. If players don't want drops, they can use spawner-based farms to collect XP.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

