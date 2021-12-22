5 best Minecraft structures for XP farms

The almost never-ending world of Minecraft is filled with beautiful terrain and structures. The addition of structures on top of the landscape improves the overall beauty of the blocky world.

Structures are found in all three dimensions of Minecraft. Almost every structure has some form of valuable loot. However, players will have to face hostile mobs to access loot chests.

Many structures can spawn mobs repeatedly, even after killing them. Players can use these structures to create XP farms in Minecraft.

Best structures for building XP farms in Minecraft

5) Pillager outposts

Pillager outpost (Image via Mojang)

Around pillager outposts, players will find swarms of pillagers. Even if the structure is destroyed, these illagers will continue to spawn. Players can easily create an XP farm using this constant stream of mobs.

Pillagers drop items like emeralds, crossbows, etc., upon dying. Players can also use pillagers to get the Bad Omen effect and use the curse in a raid farm.

4) Ocean monument

Guardians and elder guardians protect ocean monuments. Guardians constantly spawn around this giant structure. Players can use their fast spawning rate to create an efficient XP farm that produces prismarine and cod.

3) Swamp hut

Swamp hut (Image via Minecraft)

Swamp huts, also called witch huts, are the best place for farming witches in Minecraft. While the spawn rate isn't too fast, the number of different items this farm produces makes it worth building.

Witches have one of the biggest mob drop pools. They can drop useful items like redstone dust, glowstone dust, sticks, and more. If players want loot from witches and XP, then definitely build this farm.

2) Nether fortress

Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

In the hellish realm, players will find massive structures called nether fortresses. This structure can be used to farm skeletons and blazes as these mobs only spawn here.

With XP, players can get wither skeleton skulls and blaze rods by building farms in nether fortresses. Blaze rods are needed to craft eyes of ender while wither skeleton skulls summon the mighty Wither boss.

1) Dungeons

Spawner in dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

Dungeons are one of the smallest structures in Minecraft. At the center of every dungeon, players can find a spider, zombie, or skeleton mob spawner.

Players can find dungeons while exploring caves in Minecraft. After discovering one of them, players can easily create a simple XP farm. Mob spawner farms work like a charm in new worlds.

XP farms become a necessity as XP is required for enchanting, repairing gear, using name tags, and more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar