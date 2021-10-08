5 best Minecraft 1.17 farm designs

Having a farm in Minecraft is highly beneficial as it makes gathering resources a lot easier. Automatic farms can also be made for many things, such as iron ingots and various food items.

When browsing the internet, players will find many farms out there. But not all of the possible farms are necessary or worth the effort and resources. Here's a list of five of the best farms for Minecraft 1.17.

Top five farms for Minecraft 1.17

5) Lava farm

Using newly added dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks, players can even farm lava in Minecraft. While farming lava is a relatively slow process, the rewards are definitely worth the wait and efforts. Lava can be used in several ways, such as for smelting items and for trading with journeyman-level armorer villagers.

4) Shulker farm

In previous versions of Minecraft, farming shulkers was simply not possible. However, in 1.17, the developers added a new feature that causes a new shulker to be spawned when a shulker with its lid open is hit by a shulker bullet. There are a handful of conditions that need to be met. Interested players can learn more about farming shulkers here.

3) Kelp farm

Fuel is vital in Minecraft as players naturally mine a lot of ore. They need fuel to smelt those ores and other raw food items that the player might have collected. There are a lot of different fuel farms to choose from. One of the easiest is a dry kelp farm which does not require a lot of resources.

2) Villager Crop farm

Growing crops in Minecraft is relatively easy. However, players need to harvest the crop from time to time once it has grown enough. With a villager crop farm, players can have villagers do the tedious work of harvesting the crops and planting seeds.

1) Cooked Chicken farm

A chicken farm in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Cooked chicken is a highly efficient food item. A single piece of it will restore six hunger points and 7.2 hunger saturation upon eating. While chickens are common mobs, killing them to get chicken and then cooking it is not ideal in the long run.

Also Read

With an automatic cooked chicken farm, players do not have to worry about going into the wild looking for chickens or other mobs that drop edible items.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Atul S