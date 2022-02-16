5 best Minecraft suburban house design blueprints

Minecraft is a building-based block game and allows players to build whatever their heart desires. Naturally, one of the most popular things that players love to build are houses.

Houses are not only beautiful, but also functionally practical. They allow players to better survive the night and also contain a bunch of different amenities they need throughout their Minecraft adventure.

One of the most popular types of houses to build is that of suburban houses. These houses fit perfectly inside Minecraft city servers and blend in well into any suburban environment.

Top five stunning Minecraft suburban house designs to build

5) Easy suburban house

First up on this list is a relatively easy design showcased by Minecraft building YouTuber "Rizzal." It features a stunning suburban looking house that is perfect for anyone to build, no matter how new to the game they might be.

The resource cost may be cheap, but this design still doesn't cut any corners, it contains a variety of different rooms, including even a spacey garage for extra storage.

4) Modern suburban house

While some suburban houses may look somewhat dated, this build showcased by YouTuber "TSMC" is the exact opposite. This suburban house has a sleek modern flair, and is perfect for use inside any modern city.

While this build may not be cheap compared to others of a similar size, the final product is definitely one of the most stylish options for those keen on building a suburban style house.

3) Simpsons suburban house

When it comes to suburban houses, the Simpsons house is one of the first examples that comes to mind. It is an iconic symbol of suburbia and is easily recognized by almost anyone.

While this build might not look as modern and sleek as some examples on this list, it's definitely a great choice and is somewhat cheap to construct. It also fits well into any city build, even more so if that city happens to be Springfield!

2) Suburban mansion house

For those with a bit of a higher budget, this blueprint tutorial by YouTuber "Rizzal" is the perfect option. The build features a suburban mansion that is nothing short of stunning.

It's safe to say that anyone who passes by this build while playing on a Minecraft creative server will certainly stop by and stare in awe. Although expensive, this build contains many different rooms and luxury amenities making it definitely worth the high cost.

1) Simple suburban house

Last but not least is another brilliant build from YouTuber "Rizzal." This specific build doesn't include all the bells and whistles like many others in its class, but rather focuses on a sleek, modern, yet humble design that few can match.

While this design might be somewhat simple, it's a great choice for anyone looking to build a suburban house. It includes all the basic amenities that could ever be desired including multiple bedrooms, storage rooms, and much more.

It's also cheap enough to be viable as a starter house when playing Minecraft survival mode.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul