5 best Minecraft survival addons for 1.18 version

The best part about Minecraft is that players can enjoy it on many different devices. Sadly, Bedrock Edition does not support mods. However, quite a few addons are available for it.

For those who are unaware, addons are mod-like programs for Minecraft's Bedrock Edition. These addons usually change the appearance of the game whilst adding interesting new features. Some of these addons can definitely make any player's survival Minecraft experience more enjoyable.

Best Minecraft 1.18 addons for survival

5) End expansion

Despite the End dimension being one of the scariest places in the game, exploration of the End can be fun and rewarding as long as the player is cautious. However, it has remained relatively the same for quite some time and is definitely in need of change.

The End expansion addon introduces two new End dimension biomes, along with new weapons, mobs, and much more.

4) Poison Cut Enchant

A diamond sword with Poison I enchantment (Image via Mojang/mcpedl)

This is a simple addon that adds a new poison enchantment to the game. It can be applied to swords and players can obtain it by trading with a librarian.

A sword with a poison enchantment makes defeating mobs much easier and quicker. The duration of the poison depends on the sword the player uses, with the poison effect inflicted by golden swords lasting the longest.

3) Mob Towers

A mob tower (Image via Mojang/mcpedl)

This interesting addon introduces not one, but eight new mob towers to the game. These towers generate naturally, and players will encounter them while exploring the Overworld.

A mini-boss mob, the Tower Golem, can be found on top of all variants of mob towers. By defeating this Tower Golem, players can receive up to three diamonds as a reward.

2) Vein Miner

Mining long veins of ores is one of the most satisfying things to do in Minecraft. However, some veins of ores, such as redstone, can be quite large and take a long time to mine.

With the Vein Miner addon, players can mine all the ores in a vein at once by mining just a single one from it.

1) Recycle Recipes

Recipe for crafting a sapling (Image via Mojang/mcpedl)

As Minecraft has a ton of different items, not all of them are always useful. Using this addon, players can add quite a few new recipes that can be used to craft new items using things players may not need.

Grass blocks using dirt and grass, mossy cobblestone using moss carpet, and cobblestone are a few examples of the recipes available in this addon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

