5 best Minecraft texture packs for farming in 2022

Farming can be a relaxing and enjoyable activity in Minecraft, but sometimes players need a change of appearance in order to keep things from getting stale.

By utilizing texture packs created by Minecraft's dedicated community, players can see farming in an entirely different light. Whether players prefer a light-hearted visual experience or something more photorealistic, there's a texture pack for that.

Some texture packs have accrued a significant amount of popularity over the years, and as players kick off February of 2022, certain packs have remained incredibly popular. Even in the specific context of farming, these packs outperform much of their competition.

Minecraft: Awesome farming-friendly texture packs

5) Botany's 3D Crops by Botany

Botany's 3D Crops improves the models of Minecraft's crops (Image via Mojang)

A simple and effective Minecraft texture pack, Botany's 3D crops improves the in-game models and textures of the vanilla game's crops. Furthermore, a few food items have their textures and models improved as well.

This pack doesn't overhaul the entirety of the game's textures, it simply renovates crops and certain food items. This makes the pack much more subtle compared to many of its counterparts, and that slimmed-down utility may be perfect for players favoring a minimalist style or those who still appreciate Minecraft's vanilla textures.

4) All Natural by RagontheDoge

All Natural improves most existing greenery in the game, including crops (Image via Mojang)

An enduring favorite in the Minecraft community, All Natural revamps most of the game's plantlife while keeping its vanilla feel. However, the texture pack does include a small amount of custom content to bring variance to the natural world in-game.

Specifically, birch leaves have been converted to cherry blossom trees, and new variants of sugar cane and grass exist as well. For crops, wheat is tinged with a golden coloration, potato plants blossom with flowers, and vines and sugarcane have been remodeled as well.

3) Better Botanicals Vegetation by Botany

Better Botanicals expands on Botany's 3D Crops (Image via Mojang)

Where Botany's 3D Crops remains minimal, Better Botanicals can be considered the complete version. Three-dimensional sugar cane, plantable acorns from trees, lily pad variants, and so much more can be found within Better Botanicals.

This pack completely renovates the natural world of Minecraft, from crops to trees to underwater greenery and even adding a new texture for sticks. Changes should be noticeable almost immediately, and plenty of players should be delighted with the amount of detail placed into vegetation.

2) Easy to See When Crops are Ready to Harvest by Brenduh

Brenduh's texture and resource pack improve visual assistance for harvesting (Image via Mojang)

Part texture pack, part resource pack, this implementation is great for any players who may be experiencing visual impairments. At its essence, this pack will improve the distinction of each stage of crop growth.

This allows players to see when their beetroots, sweet berries, and nether wart is ready for harvesting. This should also help players avoid harvesting crops early, forcing them to re-plant.

Furthermore, this pack will also improve the visibility of string, which can be incredibly helpful for accessibility purposes.

1) Stay True

Stay True is the epitome of a Vanilla+ texture pack (Image via Mojang)

One of the most popular texture packs year-in and year-out, Stay True takes Minecraft's vanilla textures and models and improves them immensely. When used with Optifine, players may notice connected textures, overlays, cherry tree-esque birch leaves, and custom water coloration.

This pack doesn't need anything flashy with regards to custom textures and content, it simply improves the textures and models that the game had already implemented. This takes the game's vanilla feel and gives it higher resolution visual fidelity, and that simplicity is what has made Stay True so incredibly popular.

Interested readers can find all these packs on the Planet Minecraft website.

