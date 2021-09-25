5 best Minecraft tricks every player needs to know

Minecraft has been out for a long time. Although much of the game is common knowledge, there are lots of tricks that many players don’t know about.

Some tricks can be as simple as finding an in-game Easter egg; others can be more complicated to navigate. Yet all of them add something unique to Minecraft, and can be worthwhile to learn.

Here’s a list of the five best tricks in Minecraft that every player needs to know.

5 best tricks in Minecraft that every player needs to know

5) Rainbow sheep Easter egg

This fun trick works if a player uses a name tag or a renamed spawn egg to rename a sheep.

By naming a sheep "jeb_", players can cause the mob's wool to rapidly cycle through all of the available colors of dyed wool. If the sheep is sheared, the wool is unaffected and will be the mob's original color.

4) Bring a water bucket when mining

An image of a mineshaft in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

It can be difficult to get to the bottom of a ravine, especially when there’s not a safe path for the player to climb down. When faced with this challenge, some may dig their way down while others may decide to jump. Neither of these options are safe.

Water buckets offer a much better alternative. Instead of risking their health and inventory, Minecraft players can use a water bucket to safely descend to the depths of a ravine. They can do this by creating a small waterfall and swimming down.

The item can also double as a safeguard against lava, as players can use it to extinguish themselves if they accidentally catch on fire.

3) Lava buckets as fuel

Lava is a great source of fuel in-game. (Image via Mojang).

Lava buckets are one of the longest-lasting fuels in Minecraft, and players can cook or smelt approximately 100 items with just one of these. To use one, simply place a lava bucket in a furnace’s fuel slot. Players even get to keep the empty bucket.

2) Getting onto the Nether Roof

An image of the Nether in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

The Nether Roof is a flat area which rests at the very top of the Nether. This area is protected by a wall of bedrock, and players are normally only able to access it in Minecraft's creative gameplay mode.

However, there are still ways to access the Nether Roof in survival and hardcore mode. By using an ender pearl and a ladder, players can trick Minecraft into letting them access the Nether Roof. This can be great for those who don't want to be disturbed while building.

1) TNT Duping

An image of several blocks of TNT in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

TNT duping is a way of tricking Minecraft's code into duplicating a block of TNT. Players can do this by building several types of duping machines. TNT duping is a great way to do damage in Minecraft, but its popularity with griefers means that it is considered cheating by many players.

There are many tricks in Minecraft that players can use to make the most out of their gameplay experience.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul