5 best Minecraft tips and tricks to save your life

Like most games, Minecraft also has a death mechanic. Every player gets a health bar with 10 hearts. When a player receives damage, they lose heart points. If the health bar drops to zero hearts, the player dies.

After dying, players lose all of their items at the place of their death. If the dropped items are not obtained quickly, they will be despawned. Due to this, players will want to avoid dying in Minecraft at all cost.

Unfortunately, the nearly endless world of Minecraft has many dangers, making death almost inevitable. Even hardcore veterans like Philza have experienced deaths multiple times. To survive in this blocky game, players should know all kinds of tricks for saving their lives.

Tricks to avoid death in Minecraft

5) Carry Totems of Undying

Totem of Undying is a game-changing item that literally allows players to cheat death in Minecraft. While holding a totem, if the player's health bar drops to zero, the totem will activate and remove all status effects. It will grant 40-45 seconds of Regeneration II, Fire Resistance I for 40 seconds, and Absorption II for 5 seconds.

Players can obtain Totems of Undying by defeating evokers. These mini-bosses spawn in woodland mansions and during raids. Players can create a raid farm to get tons of Totem of Undying in Minecraft.

4) Use Ender Pearls

Ender pearls (Image via Minecraft)

Players will often find themselves caught up in inescapable situations. In such situations, Ender Pearls can be a lifesaver. When thrown at a certain angle, players can use Ender Pearls to teleport hundreds of blocks away.

Players can use Ender Pearls to get far from their enemies quickly. They are obtainable by trading with clerics, bartering with piglins, and obviously, defeating endermen.

3) Keep potions ready

Minecraft has a wide variety of potions that can provide beneficial status effects. Depending on the situation, they can help save players' lives. For example, fire resistance potions help survive in the Nether, and slow falling potions protect players from fall damage.

2) Close the game

Players have a chance to survive death if they exit the game right before dying. When players log into a world, they have protection from all forms of damage for a few seconds. Players can abuse this mechanic to survive fall damage, falling in lava, and so on.

1) MLG

Fall damage is one of the most common ways to die in Minecraft. Players can easily avoid such an ignominious death by learning MLG tricks. MLG means placing a water bucket or some other item right before touching the ground, to prevent damage.

Players can use water, powdered snow, boats, haybales, and other such blocks to prevent dying from fall damage.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

