5 best Minecraft trivia maps in 2025

In 2025, Minecraft players can still enjoy a wide variety of fun trivia maps that put their knowledge and critical thinking skills to the test. These maps are tailored to players in both the vanilla version of Minecraft and the modded version, so you're likely to find something that fits your style here. These maps can either be played solo or with friends.

Ad

Here are five exceptional maps that offer a different challenge along with an immersive experience.

Minecraft trivia maps that put your brain to the test

1) Which Doesn't Belong: Warden Unleashed

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Which Doesn't Belong: Warden Unleashed is a great puzzle adventure map. The map is designed by Trevor for version 1.21 and includes a series of levels that get harder as one progresses. One has to spot small differences to move on in the game. Besides the intricate puzzles, the map also won some acclaim for its immersive design and atmosphere.

Players have found the map very replayable because of the wide variety of puzzles; each new run is different from the last. Which Doesn't Belong: Warden Unleashed is sure to be exciting and pretty intense to experience, whether it's from being a pro in Minecraft or being new and wanting to stretch your brain. This map puts your brain to the test just like a Minecraft RPG server.

Ad

2) Trivia Temple

Ad

Trivia Temple allows players a tremendous opportunity to explore the rich lore and deep mechanics of Minecraft. This adventure-trivia hybrid map, crafted by i_grantantic for version 1.20.4, puts forth a set of questions designed to challenge players' knowledge about almost everything in the game, including crafting recipes and mob behaviors.

With the carefully constructed temple setting, each room has its question — only with correct answers can one progress through the rooms on the map.

Ad

The architecture of the temple and the surrounding ambiance play an important role in making the experience immersive. Players pass through beautifully ornate interiors, each supposed to reflect a different biome or theme relevant to the questions being asked. Trivia Temple has gained much popularity among educators and streamers because it adds an entertaining learning approach to Minecraft's subtleties. Moreover, its challenge level is quite accessible and can be enjoyed by gamers with varied skills.

Ad

3) What "DOES" Belong

What "DOES" Belong (Image via Minecraft Maps/underhacker9/Mojang Studios)

What "DOES" Belong flips the classic "odd one out" format and has players find the commonality among given items and pick out another item that fits the established pattern. Created by underhacker9, this map is made for version 1.20.2 and has 36 levels, deliberately crafted to be simple or very perplexing. Players are encouraged to think critically about patterns in a completely new way compared to standard trivia challenges.

Ad

Each level is beautiful, with so many themes and environments that the playing experience is never monotonous. The progression within the map rewards players for making correct and fast deductions, which adds excitement and competition.

4) The Trolley Problem, Now with Create!

The Trolley Problem, Now with Create! (Image via Minecraft Maps/KinterVinter/Mojang Studios)

This map draws from the timeless moral dilemma of The Trolley Problem, But With Create!, this game contextualizes the ethical debate within the realm of Minecraft, further augmented by the mechanical creativity of the Create mod. Map designed by KinterVinter for version 1.19.2 lets players encounter multiple situations with tough choices. Machinery from the Create mod enables players to experience lively and hands-on problem-solving by manipulating in-game mechanisms to escape.

Ad

The strength of the map is in stimulating deep moral and ethical reflection within the context of gaming. For every scenario, there are thorough narratives and consequences, which urge players to think pretty deeply about the impact of their choices. The mechanical elements introduced by the Create mod give added complexity because players now have to make choices and design solutions.

5) The 100 Question Gauntlet

Ad

The 100 Question Gauntlet is the ultimate challenge for anyone wanting to be tested thoroughly on Minecraft. This map was put together by a group of highly passionate enthusiasts and covers anything from game mechanics and history to the most obscure trivia. Players must run through a series of rooms, each having a different question, and answer correctly to progress.

The map also has time challenges and resource limitations adding an element of stress, simulating high-pressure situations that test not only knowledge but also nerves. The 100 Question Gauntlet caters best to competitive players and teams who wish to quiz each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!