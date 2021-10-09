5 best Minecraft underwater base designs

With a number of biomes to choose from, Minecraft players have a lot of choices as to where they can build the bases. One option is to build their base underwater.

Notably, underwater Minecraft bases are safer than their land counterparts. This is because they are harder for hostile mobs to reach. While it might take longer to build a base underwater, they are well worth the investment.

Here’s a list of the top five best underwater base designs in Minecraft.

5 amazing underwater base designs in Minecraft

5) ItsMarlowe’s underwater survival base

Built primarily out of spruce and glass, this Minecraft base is perfect for players who are just starting out in the game. It has everything that they will need to survive in-game.

With breathtaking views of the surrounding ocean, this base uses the natural properties of the surrounding biome to its advantage. A trapdoor functions as a way for players to get in and out, and uses a small waterfall in the place of ladders or stairs.

4) Diplex Mantis Gaming’s secret underwater base

This Minecraft base was designed with survival in mind. It sets aside space for farmland and composters. This means that players can survive long periods inside. Built underground as well as underwater, this base's transparent ceiling offers players a luxurious view of the water above.

3) ManDooMiN’s sloped underwater house

This base gradually transitions from being on land to submerging underwater. With one floor underwater and another above ground, this is the perfect build for players who want a nice ocean view.

2) IrieGenie's underwater base

This base is a wonderful and expansive addition to any Minecraft map. It has several interconnected sections, and a tunnel leading up to the surface.

Due to the size, materials, and location of this structure, however, Minecraft players may want to wait until the late stages of the game before they start to build.

1) Zaypixel’s underwater mountain house

This base is built into the side of a mountain. With several floors and a beautifully decorated exit point, this build is great for players looking to add some extra flair to their Minecraft base. A large glass window also provides a wonderful view of the ocean, lake, or river beyond.

Underwater bases are a beautiful addition to Minecraft as they expand on the options provided to players to build their homes in-game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul