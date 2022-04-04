5 best Minecraft video game character skins

Minecraft is one of the most popular games, clocking in with millions of monthly unique players. One of the most fascinating things about the game is the multiplayer aspect of Minecraft servers, of which player appearances are a big deal.

The best way in which players can customize what their character looks like is via the use of applying a skin. Skins come in all different colors, styles, and appearances, and there are thousands to choose from.

Being a video game itself, Minecraft players love to represent themselves with characters from other popular video games. In this guide, readers can find not just one but five of the best video game character skins for Minecraft.

Top five Minecraft video game character skins to use

5) Mario Skin

Mario skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download Here

As one of the most popular video games of all time, almost everyone playing Minecraft has at least heard of Mario. For those somehow unaware, this skin is of the main character, Mario.

The skin has all the signature traits of Mario, including a blue jumpsuit, brown leather boots, a red hat, and of course, the iconic mustache.

4) Ash Ketchum

Ash Ketchum Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download Here

Ash Ketchum is the main character of the Pokémon anime series and video games. He is a Pokemon trainer, and his goal is to be the world's best Pokemon master.

Ash's ultimate dream is to become a Pokemon master and capture every known species of Pokémon in the world to complete his Pokédex. This Minecraft skin rendition of Ash is highly accurate and even has minor details. It's the perfect skin for players to show their love for the Pokemon games.

3) Sub Zero

Sub Zero Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download Here

Sub Zero is one of the most notable characters within the Mortal Kombat game franchise created by NetherReal Studios and Midway Games. Sub Zero is from the clan Lin Kuei and can control ice in various forms.

For any Mortal Kombat fan out there, this skin does justice to the mysterious and cool nature of Sub Zero. It's also great for use in PvP style gamemodes due to its intimidating nature.

2) Tracer Overwatch

Tracer Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download Here

Up next is a skin from the universe of Overwatch, a hugely popular first-person shooter game released in 2016. More specifically, this skin is of a character known as "Tracer", who can traverse through time.

Moreover, Tracer is one of the most popular and adored characters in the game, thanks to her iconic British accent and quirky catchphrases. This cool skin is an excellent representation of the character and an ode to the Overwatch series.

1) Master Chief

Master Chief skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Download Here

Last but certainly not least is this pixelated rendition of Master Chief, the main character of the hugely popular Halo video game series. It has all the characteristic features that Master Chief has, including the green body armor suit and orange visor.

For those unfamiliar, the Halo video game series was developed by the renowned game studio known as "Bungie". The games themselves have greatly influenced modern pop culture thanks to their worldwide success, making this skin a reliable choice for any video game fan.

