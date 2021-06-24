Brianna Paige "BriannaPlayz" Arsement-Barnhart is an American YouTuber who uploads Minecraft and Roblox gaming videos. She is married to Preston "Preston Playz" Arsement, and they often collaborate on their Minecraft videos.

BriannaPlayz began her gaming YouTube channel on June 14th, 2019 and has since posted videos at least 3-4 times a week. She currently has 3.5 million subscribers!

Listed below are the 5 best Minecraft videos by BriannaPlayz, ranked by popularity!

BriannaPlayz Minecraft Videos

5) So I Took Baby Preston to Minecraft Math School...

In this video, BriannaPlayz tries her hardest to make baby Preston complete a full day of school in Minecraft. She begins by making baby Preston breakfast and lunch, changing him into different clothes, walking him to the bus and then, everything seems to go wrong. Will baby Preston be able to make it through a full day of math school? There's only one way to find out!

This video has 277k likes and 10.8 million views!

4) I Found Baby Preston's Secret Girlfriend!

In this video, BriannaPlayz visits baby Preston's new house, where he appears to be waiting for a girl named Chloe. After being put under immense pressure, baby Preston disappears through a portal and runs away from BriannaPlayz. He takes her through a parkour course while she tries to keep track of him.

This video has 367k likes and 11.1 million views!

3) I Found Baby Preston's Secret Minecraft House!

In this video, BriannaPlayz goes to check on baby Preston and finds that he is no longer at their house. She wanders around the home looking for him, before finding a path that baby Preston took. The path ends up leading her to a secret house - baby Preston's secret house. As she enters, she finds that it's a trap and has to make her way through several puzzles to reach baby Preston.

This video has 126k likes and 11.4 million views!

2) So I Took Baby Preston to Minecraft School...

In this video, BriannaPlayz takes baby Preston to Minecraft school. When they arrive, BriannaPlayz is in charge of the class, which holds 5 students. She takes them through spelling challenges along with random Minecraft trivia. However, things start to take a turn for the worst. Will she be able to keep baby Preston in Minecraft school?

This video has 232k likes and 11.5 million views!

1) How to PRANK PrestonPlayz as a MOB in Minecraft!

In this video, BriannaPlayz decides to prank her husband. The perspective in this video changes between BriannaPlayz and PrestonPlayz, who seems woefully unaware of his wife's scheme. She becomes a chicken, and decides to let PrestonPlayz's chickens out of the coop, causing utter chaos. She goes through a couple of different pranks: becoming a pig, a zombie pigman, a mooshroom, a spider, an enderman and lastly, a creeper.

This video has 273k likes and 11.9 million views!

Edited by Gautham Balaji