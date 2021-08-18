5 best Minecraft videos by Graser

Zachary Graser, better known as Graser, is a Canadian Minecraft YouTuber who has also played games such as Roblox, Club Penguin and Poptropica. He joined YouTube in 2007 and usually uploads an average of three videos per week.

Graser's videos focus on Minecraft Ultra Hardcore, where he does quite a few different challenges or adds in fun mods to make the gameplay seem less stressful. For those looking to see what kind of content Graser releases, his top five Minecraft videos are detailed down below.

Most popular Minecraft videos by Graser

5) Minecraft UHC but the world is in layers...

In Minecraft UHC, which stands for Minecraft Ultra Hardcore, Graser challenges himself and his friend to play Minecraft, but the world is completely in layers. The first layer is leaves, the next is wood, followed shortly by dirt, then stone, and so on. While this 'challenge' does pose some difficulty, lots of it appears easy too, as it isn't hard to find materials to make iron or diamond armor.

This video has 5 million views and 236k likes.

4) i spawned with infinite health in Minecraft UHC

In this video, Graser players Minecraft Ultra Hardcore, but in this challenge every player on the server gets a leather cap that gives them infinite health. Once they reach the end point where they must fight one another, the goal is to break the other players leather caps, which takes away their infinite health, so they can be killed easily.

This video has 5.3 million views and 358k likes.

3) I spawned with Fortune 1000 in Minecraft UHC

As most players know, diamond pickaxes are useful in many different ways. They are durable and are one of the only pickaxes that can break obsidian. However, in this video, Graser goes a step higher and gives his diamond pickaxe fortune 1000 and efficiency 1000, meaning he is able to mine blocks like it's nothing, all while collecting the extra loot from the blocks he mines.

This video has 6.1 million views and 249k likes.

2) i secretly used creative mode in Minecraft Bedwars

In this video, Graser plays Minecraft Bedwars with a twist - he uses Creative Mode. He uses this to his advantage as he covers his bed completely with diamond blocks. He gives himself Protection 4 on all of his (diamond) armor and gives himself a stack of golden apples. This video is very entertaining and is great for players who love Bedwars and silly Minecraft gameplay.

This video has 7.4 million views and 320k likes.

1) Minecraft UHC but you can craft items from any block

In this video, Graser makes it so he is able to craft items from any block in the game. He can craft items such as porkchop swords, carrot swords, furnace armor, and so many more things that are shown throughout the video. He is also playing on Minecraft UHC, making this video and his other UHC videos much more interesting.

This video has 10 million views and 505k likes.

