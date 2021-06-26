5 best Minecraft videos by Karl Jacobs

Karl Jacobs, formerly known as GamerBoyKarl, is an American Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer. For a long time, he was mostly known for participating in and filming MrBeast's challenge videos and was eventually added to the Dream SMP.

On MrBeast's channel, Karl became an on-screen presence beginning in 2020, after one of their crew members left. Also in 2020, Karl was invited to the Dream SMP, where he gained a very large following. Since then, he has become close friends with Quackity, Sapnap, Georgenotfound, Dream and has even branched out to other online stars such as Corpse, amongst others.

On September 11th, 2020, Karl created a YouTube channel, where he instantly began uploading Minecraft videos from the Dream SMP. He does not have too many videos on his channel, but listed below are the 5 best Minecraft videos by Karl!

Minecraft Videos by Karl Jacobs

5) I Got Robbed!

In the video, taken from Karls' livestream, he hosts an episode of "Tales from the SMP," which takes place in Minecraft's Wild West. On this Tales from the SMP, Karl is joined by Quackity, Ranboo, ConnorEatsPants, Technoblade, Corpse and Sapnap. Karl declares that Quackity (Jack), Sapnap (Mason) and ConnorEatsPants (Connor) need to lead the bartender (Ranboo) alone. As a result, a dual takes place for the bartenders honor.

This video has 115k likes and 1.7 million views!

4) I Hunted LazarBeam on Dream SMP!

This is the first video uploaded onto Karls YouTube and is the 4th most popular Mincraft video he has uploaded. Karl is initially joined by LazarBeam and Vikkstar, and he gives them a tour of the Dream SMP. Then GeorgeNotFound and Punz join him, trying to help Karl find Vikkstar and LazarBeam after they have snuck away.

This video has 117k likes and 2.2 million views!

3) I Met Corpse On The Dream SMP!

In this video, Corpse joins the Dream SMP, playing Minecraft for the very first time. Karl takes Corpse on a tour around the SMP. Later on, lots of SMP members join to help make Corpse a house, a custom for guests on the SMP. Fortunately, ever since Corpse's first arrival on the SMP, he has shown up plenty of times afterwards!

This video has 138k likes and 2.7 million views!

2) Building A City In 1 Hour!

Karl instills the help of Georgenotfound, Awesamdude, BadBoyHalo and Fundy to help him build a Minecraft country on DreamSMP. However, they have to build it in an hour. Together, they work to build a city, which consists of a mayors house, a bunker and so much more. After the 1 hour is up, Karl has a big surprise. So, make sure to watch the video to find out what the surprise is!

This video has 188k likes and 3 million views!

1) I Met Pokimane!

In this video, Pokimane joined the Dream SMP. Pokimane has been an avid Minecraft player, so having her on the Dream SMP is quite an achievement. Karl takes Pokimane around the Minecraft server, giving her a tour and ultimately causing lots of chaos. In the end, he takes her to party island, where he shows her a Pokimane statue the players on the server had made.

This video has 202k likes and 4.7 million views!

Edited by Gautham Balaji