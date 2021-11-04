5 best Minecraft videos by LoverFella

With nearly three million subscribers, Zachary “LoverFella” Spangler is an American YouTuber known for his Minecraft videos. These videos are popular among Minecraft players, and they often amass more than one million views. The most popular video on LoverFella’s channel has over eight million views.

In addition to being a YouTuber, LoverFella also owns a popular Minecraft server, where many of his videos are filmed. This server features game modes such as Skyblock and Survival, as well as a fully functioning economy system. It even hosts events where players can interact with LoverFella himself.

Not sure which of LoverFella's videos are the best? Here's our list of his top five Minecraft videos.

Top 5 Minecraft videos by Youtuber LoverFella

5) Testing Squid Game Traps To See If They Work In Minecraft!

In this video, LoverFella tests out traps from the hit Squid Game series in Minecraft. The video starts with LoverFella building these traps, including a red light green light game, a block placing game, and more. Once these traps have been built, a wave of players is sent through to test them.

The video takes place on a custom map, made to resemble various locations from the series, such as the barracks. It currently has 913K views and 26K likes.

4) Testing Minecraft's Most Terrifying Mysteries!

Do white Endermen exist? Is Minecraft's Alex character part of a massive zombie conspiracy? In this video, LoverFella tries to answer these questions and more. LoverFella plays Minecraft and examines the footage to investigate Minecraft's most terrifying mysteries.

The video has 2 million views and 66K likes.

3) Can I Trade From a Sand Block To A Mansion in Minecraft?

In this video, LoverFella tries to become the richest player in his Minecraft server's economy. He starts out this video with nothing but some land in-game. By the end of the video, he has amassed over $10,000. This is the first video in a series.

The video currently has over 1 million views and 35K likes.

2) Minecraft, But It Gets More Realistic Every Minute

In this video, LoverFella plays a moded version of Minecraft, which becomes more realistic with every challenge he completes. He gives himself 70 minutes to complete the game. The gameplay in this video starts out fairly vanilla and becomes increasingly more different as the game progresses.

The video currently has 4.7 million views and 84K likes.

1) How Long Can I Live In Someone's Base Before They Notice? | Minecraft Home Invasion E1

Throughout this video, LoverFella and his brother try to see how long they can live undetected in a secret base under another Minecraft player's build. After hiding their nametags with code, they survive by stealing and building a self-sufficient base.

This is the first video in a series and is the most viewed video on LoverFella's channel. It currently has 8.6 million views and 202K likes.

