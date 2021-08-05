5 best Minecraft videos by Vikkstar123

Vikram Singh "Vik" Barn, better known online as Vikkstar123, is an English YouTuber known for creating videos around games like Minecraft, Fortnite and many others. He is well-known for being a part of a Minecraft gaming group known as "The Pack" which includes Vikkstar, Lachland, JeromeASF, BajanCanadian, Woofless and TBNRFrags.

Vikkstar began uploading Minecraft videos several years ago and has since been playing a multitude of other games. However, he still uploads Minecraft videos, usually several times a week, on his channel Vikkstar123HD.

For players looking to get into Vikkstar's content, or for those looking for a throwback, the videos listed down below are his five best Minecraft videos ranked by popularity.

Five popular Minecraft videos by Vikkstar123

5) Minecraft Wipeout - TOTAL WIPEOUT CHALLENGE

In this video, BajanCanadian, Woofless and Vikkstar play on a Wipeout map that is based off of the Wipeout television show. On this map, they have to complete many different challenges such as parkour, dodging pistons and much more. This video is great to play in the background, as it is both a decently calm video and one that is sure to make someone's day.

The video has 3.9 million views and 15k likes.

4) Minecraft *NEW* LUCKY BLOCK MAZE PVP

Vikkstar, JeromeASF, Lachlan, PrestonPlayz and xRpMx13 come together in this Minecraft video that is centered around each of them attempting to find their way through a Lucky Block maze. However, there is a twist - PVP is enabled, meaning whenever they come across one another, chaos can ensue, and they are able to kill one another and take the other's goodies. Who will come out on top?

This video has 4.2 million views and 25k likes.

3) Minecraft Mods - GUN MOD DEATHMATCH in MILITARY BASE

In this video, TBNRFrags, Woofless and Vikkstar install a gun mod in Minecraft and ultimately face off against one another on an amazingly built Minecraft base. With the mod, there are guns, grenades, first aid kids and much more. This video is ideal for both Minecraft lovers and viewers who enjoy first person shooter-style games.

This video has 4.2 million views and 17k likes.

2) Minecraft PORTAL Adventure Map #1

In this video, Vikkstar is joined by Bodil and Baki as they mess around with a Portal mod. This video is great for lovers of Minecraft and of Portal, as it combines the best of both worlds. The goal of this video is to complete an adventure map modeled after the stages in Portal, with a few different changes of course.

This video has 5.2 million views and 13k likes.

1) Minecraft LUCKY BLOCK BATTLE ARENA #3

In this video, Vikkstar is joined by BajanCanadian, Lachlan and Woofless in another round of Lucky Block Battle Arena. The premise is that they each have 10 minutes to go around and break Lucky Blocks, which will give them random items and save up said items until the end, when they all face up against one another. This video is a great throwback, and still fun to watch.

This video has 5.7 million views and 27k likes.

