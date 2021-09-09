5 best Minecraft villagers for beginners to trade with

Minecraft’s trading feature can be a great way for newer players to gather some in-game necessities. A feature specific to Minecraft’s villager mob, this system allows players to exchange items with the mob.

Even the most beginner Minecraft players can use this system to get the items that they might be having a hard time finding, such as saddles and enchanted armor.

There are different types of villagers the player can trade with, and emerald is their standard currency. All the player needs to do to trade with a villager successfully is find some emeralds and the type of villager they want to trade with.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top 5 Minecraft villagers to trade with for beginners

5) Armorer

An armorer villager stands near their blast furnace (Image via Minecraft)

Not ready to enchant your own armor? The armorer villager’s got you covered. Players can trade with this mob for a variety of iron, chainmail, and even enchanted diamond armor.

4) Leatherworker

A leatherworker villager stands near a purple bed inside a cobblestone house (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft's leatherworker villagers can be traded with in order to obtain leather-based items, such as leather armor, leather horse armor, and saddles. It could take a while before these villagers can trade the player a saddle, but it is well worth the wait.

3) Weaponsmith

A weaponsmith villager standing near a village (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players finding it hard to defend themselves can trade with these villagers to get the weapons they need. Weaponsmiths can be traded with to get many types of weapons, including an enchanted iron sword at novice level.

2) Toolsmith

A Minecraft toolsmith villager standing in a cobblestone house (Image via Minecraft)

Easily identifiable in their black aprons and toolbelts, toolsmith villagers can be traded with for a variety of tools. Players can obtain stone tools from novice toolsmiths, and enchanted diamond tools from masters. Toolsmiths can also be traded with for any emeralds that players might need.

1) Farmer

A farmer villager holding an emerald during a trade (Image via Minecraft)

Emeralds are the villagers’ standard currency and are more or less required to make a trade. They're also pretty rare. Luckily, players can exchange common items such as wheat and potatoes for the emeralds they need to get started. The easy access to this villager's farms makes the mob the most crucial part of beginner trading.

