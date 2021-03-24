5 best Minecraft weapon mods in 2021

Mods in Minecraft is short for "modifications." Players can use mods in Minecraft to alter the game to their liking or to create cool items that they would not normally be able to create.

Weapon mods in Minecraft are modifications that change the way a player's weapon behaves, or can even allow the player to craft new weapons. Players can also add mods to add new creative skins to their weapons, or change their appearance to make it look even cooler!

Players can install weapon mods by going to Curseforge and browsing through the different weapon modifications. Players will then want to select a mod of their liking then download it to their device. The mod will then be found in the downloads folder.

Players should make sure that the PC they are using can support the large files. Mods are super fun to use in Minecraft, but players should make sure their PC is strong enough to support them.

This article will inform players on the 5 best weapon mods for Minecraft in 2021!

5 best weapon mods for Minecraft 2021

Techguns

(Image via BeckBroJack)

Techguns is a survival mod in Minecraft that grants players with new guns, armor, and new blocks they can use to build cool new things!

This mod can enhance the player's gaming experience, and players can try it out in the Minecraft world and play around with their friends with

Players will need to go to curseforge to download this mod. Although this mod is a fun mod to try, players may have trouble downloading it to their devices. Players should make sure their device can support the mod before trying to download it.

Open Modular Turrets

(Image via mods.org)

This mod is a super cool mod that players can try out in Minecraft! Players will be able to add century turrets into the game to protect their base!

This mod introduces turrets into the game and using this mod, players can add automated turrets in the world that shoots and fires mobs for them! These turrets are automatic, and detect threats themselves instead of having to be ignited by the player!

The look of this mod is very creative, hence it has all sorts of protective fences around the turrets. It has an organized and easy to operate type of structure. Any mobs that come by the player's base when this mod is active is really walking into disaster!

Gravity Gun

(Image via mods.org)

The gravity gun mod in Minecraft allows players to literally defy gravity!

This mod grants players with a gun that allows players to pick up mobs and other items in Minecraft and hold them up in the air. Players can pick up mobs that are attacking them and throw them across the map like gravity doesn't even exist. This mod can also pick up blocks as well as mobs!

Mobs that are being held up by the gravity gun will not be able to attack the player, or move on their own! If players are stuck by lightning while having a gravity gun in hand, the gun will absorb the lighting and become lighting charged!

In order to install this mod, players will need to have MinecraftForge installed on their device.

Portal gun

(Image via mods.org)

The portal gun mod allows players to shoot two portals in the Minecraft world. They enter out of one and exit out of the other.

These portals can be very helpful in Minecraft since they provide the player with a quick escape method. This mod can also be fun to use in Minecraft if players just want to quickly travel, or it can be used to teleport mobs away.

Players can also set traps on their friends when using this mod if they place a TNT trap on the exit side of the portal so when their friend walks through it it causes them to blow up!

In order for the player to download this mod, players will need to have MinecraftForge downloaded on their device.

Slash Blade

(Image via mods.org)

This Minecraft mod adds allows players to be able to play with katanas in the game!

This mod is one of the fun mods that players can download in Minecraft using MinecraftForge. Players will get the ability to craft and use katanas to slay mobs and other players.

Katanas are like a 10x stronger version of a sword in Minecraft and can slay mobs and players faster than any other item in Minecraft! Katanas are a weapon built for true fighters within the Minecraft world. Imagine being able to kill the ender dragon using a katana!