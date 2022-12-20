5 best Minecraft winter houses for beginners

Minecraft is a fan-favorite game, and winter houses are some of the most fun things to build. Typically, players have to fight for survival in this game, and all of these builds are made for beginners who are not accustomed to the bigger builds.

We found five great Minecraft winter houses that will help both new players and advanced ones who want a simple build get started on their next project. These builds are great for all players, but if you want more hands-on experience with builders, try out a building server!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minecraft winter houses can be great for beginners

5) Tiny Winter Cabin

This tiny cabin is the perfect option if you're looking for something a little more permanent than a snow shelter. It doesn't take much to build and has lots of space to store your valuables and crafting supplies.

You'll only need wood blocks and cobblestone (for some cute fences). You can find them all over the map; just cut down trees for wood or mine down to find cobblestones. This fantastic tutorial was made by Minecraft YouTuber "Balzy."

4) Winter Log Cabin

This house is ideal for beginners. It only requires wood and a few pieces of stone to build, and it can host a small garden area, a fireplace, and a lovely bedroom. The house itself isn't too big—so you'll have no problem keeping warm in the winter months.

It's a great choice if you're starting your Minecraft journey! This is an incredible build for all new players on any survival server. This incredible home was made by YouTuber "Kelpie The Fox."

3) Perfect Winter House

This is a small house, but it's perfect for survival mode. A family or group of friends can quickly build this in no time at all, and once it's completed, you'll be able to enjoy the cozy comforts of home. It includes a fireplace, crafting tables, and beds so you can craft items and store them safely when the zombies come out at night.

The Perfect Winter House is ideal for any biome on Minecraft—make sure there are no monsters nearby before the construction starts. It's primarily built for the winter as it's small and compact, but it would look beautiful no matter where it's made. The video was made by the viral YouTuber "Gorillo."

2) Winter Starter House

This simple starter house is easy to build and allows you to get used to building in Minecraft. It's also small and compact, so players can expand it without taking up too much space. The fireplace provides warmth for you or any visitors, while the bedroom is cozy and comfortable.

This place has its own outdoor garden and firepit, making it great for a survival world! This incredible tutorial was made by the YouTuber "FenX Builds."

1) Winter Medieval Starter House

Coming up last, but certainly not least, is the 'Winter Medieval Starter House,' which holds a lovely fireplace and even a small watch tower. This house is made primarily of wood, and the small tower built into it is made of cobblestone. It's a great starter house for beginners because it has easy-to-get materials used in many other houses.

The tutorial is also straightforward to understand, even though it's a bit more complex than the others on this list. YouTuber "TheMythicalSausage" made the build.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes