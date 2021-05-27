5 best Minecraft worlds with different farms

In Minecraft, seeds are unique codes made of letters or numbers. World generation and terrain formation depend upon the world seed. Using specific seeds, players can get desired structures and biomes close to the spawn point.

Some players prefer seeds with lots of biomes at spawn for an easy headstart, whereas others want seeds with farms to get easy resources. Seeds with spawners and quick access to various crops and structures like ocean monuments and pillager outposts are perfect for building farms.

This article shares various Minecraft seeds excellent for making farms. With automatic or semi-auto farms, players can collect resources without putting in much effort.

Top Minecraft seeds with various farms

#5 - Village at spawn

Plains village (Image via u/L0st_User)

Seed: -4800756416142338986

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: spawn point

In this seed, players will spawn right in front of a plain biome village. This village features a variety of different crops. Players can expand crop farms in the village. There are two farmers with whom players can trade emeralds directly after harvesting the crops.

Other than farmers, players can also find a church and blacksmith house in the village. Behind the village, there is also a beautiful dark oak biome.

#4 - Ocean monument near spawn

Image via u/thakekg

Seed: 1627633617

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinate: 681/64/3

Due to the high spawn rate, guardian farms are one of the most efficient farms in Minecraft. In this seed, players spawn on an isolated island in the middle of an ocean. Players can spot the ocean monument from the island.

Players don't have to worry about mining fatigue as the island is a safe distance away from the monument. Players can find three shipwrecks close to the spawn island.

#3 - Pillager outpost near a village

Pillager tower near village (Image via u/Turtler9000)

Seed: -568566563

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.16

Coordinates: spawn point

This seed features a pillager outpost at spawn point, but the special thing about it is its generation near a village. In Minecraft, pillagers attack villagers and kill them. This is a common occurrence on this seed.

Players can use the villagers to lure pillagers and create a pillager farm. Pillagers are an excellent source of emeralds, crossbows, and more.

#2 - Double spawners

Seed: -1170434818258052813

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coodinates: -259/49/13

Players can use spawners to build XP farms in Minecraft. In this seed, players can find two mob spawners close to spawn. Other than double spawners, this seed also features a big village near spawnpoint.

#1 - Triple skeleton spawners

Three spawners (Image via u/ Sir-Nipplington)

Seed: 7565826066051327040

Version: Java Edition 1.16.5

Coordinate: -53/29/104

Skeleton spawners are best for mob grinding as they drop bones, enchanted and unenchanted bows, arrows, and more. This seed features an extraordinary generation of three skeleton spawners at spawn point.

Players can use activate all three of them at the same time and create a mob grinder in Minecraft.

