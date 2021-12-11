5 best Minecraft YouTubers for redstone builds

Redstone is one of the most useful items in Minecraft, but only if players know how to use it. Minecraft's only power source can be used to create amazing builds, but they're pretty difficult to pull off. They're extremely useful, but they're hard, so most players don't bother trying with it. For many, redstone is just a source of XP when mining.

Redstone takes time to learn and master, but there are Minecraft players who excel with it and show others how to do it. These are a few of the best YouTubers and streamers who use redstone perfectly.

Best Minecraft content creators who use redstone well

5) Blendigi

Blendigi is a great YouTube account to check out. He posts redstone tutorials for beginners and intermediates. Players can spend time mastering the beginning redstone tutorials and then move into an intermediate level, all on one account. After that, Minecraft players will probably be good enough to build on their own.

4) ilmango

Once Minecraft players have mastered that intermediate level, ilmango is a great account for finding tutorials on advanced redstone builds. These are hard to do, but for players who are ready for a challenge, this is a great account to look at.

Kikunai｜AFK @kikunai14 we just admire ilmango’s crazy redstone contraptions but no one talks abt his taste of music??? like dude those timelapse music is amazing we just admire ilmango’s crazy redstone contraptions but no one talks abt his taste of music??? like dude those timelapse music is amazing

3) GnembonMC

GnembonMC is a great player when it comes to redstone. His channel is full of great builds that all players can try and replicate. It's a great place for players to try out a wide variety of different redstone builds.

GnembonMC, one of the best redstone users out there (Image via u/blueblossoms20 on Reddit)

2) wattles

This YouTuber makes great content for Minecraft in general, but especially for beginner redstone builds. For players who want to really get familiar with redstone, wattles is a great channel to check out. Most players can benefit from learning from someone like this.

1) Mumbo Jumbo

Mumbo Jumbo is considered the king of redstone, so there's no denying he should be at the top of this list. His tutorials are great and they range in difficulty. He's a great channel to follow for any level of Minecraft player from novice to expert.

chihari @mushisleep rui kamishiro playing minecraft would be him making redstone constructions and make houses move. he watches mumbo jumbo a lot and takes inspiration from it rui kamishiro playing minecraft would be him making redstone constructions and make houses move. he watches mumbo jumbo a lot and takes inspiration from it

Which of these accounts is the most helpful?

