5 best mobs to kill in Minecraft

Minecraft has tons of different animals and other creatures that players can find in every world. Some mobs do not spawn naturally and require users to generate them using specific blocks. When killed, they can drop items and experience points.

The items dropped vary from mob to mob, and some of them can be very useful. Gamers can also use swords with looting enchantments to get more things and increase the chances of getting something rare from mob drops.

Best mobs to kill in Minecraft

5) Witch

A witch (Image via Minecraft)

Witches are hostile mobs that spawn inside witch huts when a Minecraft world is created. They are one of the best mobs to kill because a single witch can drop eleven different items when killed:

Glass bottles

Glowstone dust

Gunpowder

Redstone

Spider eyes

Sugar

Sticks

Potion of healing

Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Water breathing

4) Drowned

Drowneds in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Drowned is the only source of tridents in Minecraft. Apart from that, they can drop nautilus shells, rare items used to craft the conduit.

Only the drowned wielding a trident can drop it. Sadly, the chances of it dropping the trident are only 8.5%.

3) Evoker

An evoker (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find evokers inside woodland mansions. They can also start spawning from the fifth wave of raids. Evokers drop one of the rarest items in the game: totems of undying.

If players' health points reach zero while holding a totem of undying, they do not die, and the totem is used. Apart from totems, they can also get emeralds from evoker drops.

2) Shulker

A shulker (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers are the only source of shulker shells in the game. Their shells can be used to craft a valuable item called the shulker box. It can be used to store many items and occupies only one slot in the inventory.

Shulkers spawn in the end cities and drop 0-1 shells per mob.

1) Enderman

An enderman in the Nether world (Image via Minecraft)

The enderman is a common mob that spawns in all three dimensions. They are commonly seen in the End dimension as they generate a lot over there.

An enderman can drop 0-1 ender pearls upon death, but gamers can get up to four pearls from looting enchantment. Ender pearls are an essential item that they can use to craft eyes of ender. Without them, they will not be able to locate a stronghold and enter the End dimension.

