5 best modded Minecraft servers in 2024

Minecraft servers come in just about every type and variety imaginable. This, of course, includes servers that incorporate a heavy dose of mods. But which modded servers are the best? The answer depends on the player being asked, but there are some great modded servers out there that draw in thousands of users and have pretty broad appeal among the community.

These servers may not meet every Minecraft player's expectations or specific tastes, but they should be both enjoyable and active concerning player count. With all of that in mind, some of the best modded servers for the game can be found below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best modded Minecraft servers in 2024

Server Server IP Address Hypixel Mc.hypixel.net PixelmonRealms Cf.pixelmonrealms.com Minescape

Play.gameslabs.net

InsanityCraft Play.insanitycraft.net NationsGlory Not Required for Java Edition

Bedrock.nationsglory.fr:19132 (Bedrock Edition)



1) Hypixel

Hypixel is simply the gold standard among Minecraft servers (Image via Hypixel.net)

IP Address: Mc.hypixel.net

No list of fantastic Minecraft servers would be complete without Hypixel, which boasts mods and plugins to facilitate nearly every type of gameplay.

Minigames and game modes of almost every stripe can be found on Hypixel, and the server sports one of the most consistently populous player counts in the entire community.

No matter what players want from their gameplay, there's more than likely a way to find it on Hypixel. The mods and plugins on the server might not be blatantly obvious or advertised heavily, but they work in tandem to create a seamless experience that can be enjoyed for countless hours regardless of a player's preferences.

2) PixelmonRealms

PixelmonRealms utilizes the beloved Pixelmon mod for Minecraft multiplayer (Image via Pixelmonrealms.com)

IP Address: Cf.pixelmonrealms.com (or use the server's third-party launcher)

As the name implies, PixelmonRealms utilizes the beloved Pixelmon+ modpack that brings together the worlds of Minecraft and Pokemon.

Using a large collection of mods in a single pack, PixelmonRealms allows players to explore vast worlds and encounter or catch various Pocket Monsters to train, battle, and evolve while completing their Pokedex encyclopedia.

However, PixelmonRealms doesn't focus solely on core Pokemon gameplay, as there are also structures to explore and puzzles to solve. Players can even start a Pokemon ranch where Pocket Monsters can be bred.

Granted, PixelmonRealms isn't the only server available for Pixelmon gameplay, but its dedication to the modpack shines through.

3) Minescape

The world map of the Minescape server (Image via Minescape Wiki)

IP Address: Play.gameslabs.net

While it isn't as high in population as some of the other servers on this list, Minescape is a great place for RPG fans nonetheless.

Based on the timeless MMORPG Runescape, Minescape brings Minecraft into the world of Runescape. It uses mods to introduce a plethora of Runescape's core game mechanics. From skilling to PvPing to questing, the Runescape hallmarks are all here.

Since it's based on Runescape's mechanics, there are endless hours of gameplay to enjoy in Minescape, depending on what players like to do and how they want to level up their character. The freedom of one of the internet's most beloved MMOs is lovingly recreated in this server.

4) InsanityCraft

InsanityCraft has been going strong in the Minecraft community for over a decade (Image via InsanityCraft.net)

IP Address: Play.insanitycraft.net

A server with several game modes and plenty of mods to provide custom content across each of them, InsanityCraft has been in the Minecraft community since 2012 and is still going strong today. While it doesn't have the population numbers that the likes of Hypixel do, InsanityCraft's collection of mods helps improve game modes like Survival, Skyblock, and Factions PvP.

Not too many servers for Mojang's sandbox game have lasted long, much less over a decade. One trip to InsanityCraft makes it clear why it remains a frequent server for many fans.

5) NationsGlory

NationsGlory recreates the Earth in Minecraft and turns it into a massive multiplayer experience (Image via NationsGlory FR/YouTube)

IP Address: Bedrock.nationsglory.fr:19132 (Bedrock Edition), Java Edition uses a launcher client

For a considerably different modded experience, NationsGlory may be a server worth checking out.

NationsGlory offers several worlds that are recreations of Earth, complete with player-created countries, nations, states, and settlements, which can work together toward prosperity or battle for supremacy.

The modifications used by NationsGlory also implement thousands of new blocks and items, different forms of modern technology, and instruments of war for when the time for pleasantries is over.

In many ways, NationsGlory feels like a neverending game of Civilization, except that players work together for, quite literally, the glory of their nation.

