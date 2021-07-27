5 best mods for more achievements in Minecraft

Minecraft can be played in lots of different ways, but in standard Minecraft worlds, gamers earn achievements for completing certain tasks.

Notably, there are a limited number of achievements that players can obtain in vanilla Minecraft. For this reason, some gamers may want to find Minecraft mods that add more rewarding tasks into the game.

Here are some of the best mods that Minecraft players can use for more achievements.

Great Minecraft mods that add achievements to the game

5) Simple Achievements

The Simple Achievements mod is a great option for Minecraft gamers who want to add their own custom achievements to the game. This mod will help players avoid running out of set tasks to complete.

These achievements are created in-game through the use of a book. Players can write in and interact with this unique book to help them accomplish their unique tasks.

4) Triumph Mod

Another great mod for custom achievements in Minecraft is the Triumph Mod. This achievement mod is a bit more dynamic and caters to the vanilla Minecraft achievement interface.

Players can create their own achievements and add them to the game with custom advancement trees. This mod is easy to use and might be ideal for Minecrafters who enjoy the gameplay of vanilla Minecraft but are searching for more rewards for task completion.

3) More Achievements

More Achievements is a Minecraft mod for players who do not wish to create their own achievements but are looking for a few more in-game missions to set off on.

This mod adds 41 new achievements to Minecraft. This adds a significant number to the game, but nothing too overwhelming, making it a nice middle ground in terms of mods that add new achievements.

The achievements added with the More Achievements mod range from common tasks to more difficult ones, ultimately making gameplay more rewarding and less mundane overall.

2) A Biomeful World

A Biomeful World is quite a popular Minecraft mod that adds more achievements to the game but in a specific way.

Nearly all the new achievements in this mod are related to the Minecraft biomes. Every single biome in the game will come with new achievements for players to complete with A Biomeful World mod. This encourages players to explore their Minecraft worlds far and wide in order to collect them all.

Overall, there are 81 new advancements added to the game with this mod. Plus, it is already available for the 1.17 Minecraft update.

1) Blaze and Cave’s Advancement Pack

Perhaps the best mod pack available for more achievement in Minecraft is the Blaze and Cave’s Advancement Pack.

This incredible mod adds over 900 new advancements to the game, which is a whopping nine times the amount of achievements in vanilla Minecraft. These new achievements relate to just about every aspect of Minecraft, whether it be making redstone builds, potion making, or simply mining for materials.

Because there are so many achievements in this mod pack, it is great for just about any type of Minecraft player. Blaze and Cave’s was also recently updated for the 1.17 Minecraft update, and creators tend to stay on top of the mod’s development fairly often.

