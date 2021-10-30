5 best mods to add horror in Minecraft

Minecraft mods are a popular way in which gamers can add new content to their game. With thousands of mods freely available on the internet for players to download, the sky is the limit when it comes to Minecraft modding.

One of the most popular genres of Minecraft mods is those which add Horror into the game. These mods are designed to be scary. Therefore they can be truly terrifying and aren't recommended for the faint of heart.

Minecraft: 5 of the most terrifying horror mods to check out

Those interested in Minecraft horror mods can check out 5 of the best, which are listed below. Every mod listed here can be easily downloaded for free.

5) Till Zombies Tear Us Apart

Zombies gain an extreme amount of speed in this mod (Image via Minecraft)

Up first is a relatively simple Minecraft mod called "Till Zombies Tear Us Apart." The mod sets out to overhaul a few core game mechanics, including the movement speed of hostile entities such as zombies, spiders, piglins, and illagers.

Although this may not sound like much, it has the ability to greatly increase the difficulty of survival, especially at night. Furthermore, this mod also places emphasis on staying awake. If players dare to sleep, they will awaken with their hunger bar fully depleted as punishment.

4) The Betweenlands

Download Here

With new dimensions, blocks, and mobs, The Betweenlands is perhaps one of the most ambitious Minecraft horror mods ever created.

The premise of the mod is relatively simple: players are tasked with exploring and uncovering mysteries within a new dimension. Make no mistake, this dimension is not a welcoming place, and players will surely encounter a myriad of eerie creatures and strange occurrences.

3) Slender Man

Download Here

Many will likely recognize the name "Slender Man" as one of the most infamous and widespread internet rumors to exist. These rumors detail real-life sightings of a mysterious and evil figure nicknamed "Slender Man."

Although the real-life existence of the Slender Man is a matter up for debate, with this mod, gamers can implement the character into Minecraft. Also included within this mod are many different blocks, including a slender spawner, which, as the name suggests, will spawn the Slender Man.

2) The Twilight Forest

Download Here

Twilight Forest is perhaps the most popular Minecraft horror mod ever made, boasting an eye-watering 55 million downloads over its 7-year lifespan.

This mod adds an array of new terrifying content to Minecraft, including a new dimension featuring new biomes, mobs, and blocks. Although this mod may be over seven years old, it's still constantly being updated, with major releases every couple of months.

1) The Legend of Herobrine

Download Here

Last but definitely not least is The Legend of Herobrine mod. Any long-time Minecraft gamer will instantly recognize the infamous Herobrine figure as one of the game's most infamous myths of all time.

Described as a mod designed for modern versions of Minecraft, The Legend of Herobrine is a popular choice among Minecraft modded servers and sets out to add the Herobrine mob to Minecraft.

As one may expect, the Herobrine mob is both highly elusive and dangerous to players, spawning seemingly at random. Also included within this mob are new blocks which can be used to perform rituals in an attempt to force Herobrine to spawn.

Although all 5 of these Minecraft horror mods should provide gamers with sufficient chills, they are ranked in no particular order of quality. It should also be noted that this list is based solely on the opinion of the writer and views of others may differ.

