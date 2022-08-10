5 best mods for Minecraft servers in 2022

Minecraft servers are enjoyable on their own, but they can be made much better with mods.

Server admins have a huge range of mods they can use to improve performance and customize their players' gameplay experience.

New mods are always being developed for Minecraft servers, and some of the best options are still available as of version 1.19. With such a massive selection of server mods free to download, admins may feel a bit overwhelmed when choosing the right ones for their server.

Below, players can find a list of some of the best server mods to get them started.

Enchantment Descriptions, Clumps, and 3 other awesome Minecraft server mods to enjoy in 2022

1) CraftTweaker

CraftTweaker's adjustment UI (Image via Jaredlll08/CurseForge)

When customizing a Minecraft server, it sometimes becomes necessary to alter the way that items and blocks are created.

CraftTweaker allows admins to customize multiple facets of Minecraft's core gameplay, including things like crafting recipe requirements, item descriptions, and even the properties of blocks and items.

The level of customization is truly impressive, and it can all be accomplished through the use of a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of making tweaks.

2) Enchantment Descriptions

Descriptions added via Enchantment Descriptions (Image via DarkHaxDev/CurseForge)

Enchantments come in many forms, but it can be tricky remembering what each of them does. This is especially true when considering the fact that sequential updates have been adding new enchantments to the game, such as Swift Sneak in The Wild Update.

Enchantment Descriptions is a lightweight mod that simply and effectively adds descriptions to existing enchantments in the game. This ensures players don't forget the effects of the enchantments they apply.

Furthermore, it can prevent players from using undesirable enchantments such as the curse enchantments, which actively deter them.

3) Fast Leaf Decay

Fast Leaf Decay cuts down on clutter in a given server world (Image via olafskiii/CurseForge)

One source of server congestion is block removal and decay. When several blocks are being broken or are despawning at a given time, the server must keep note of these behaviors.

The decay of leaf blocks can have a small impact on latency between players and servers, and the Fast Leaf Decay mod can help amend these issues.

Fast Leaf Decay is such a simple mod that players may not even notice it's working. When a tree's trunk blocks are broken, leaf blocks will decay and despawn at a faster rate, leading to players collecting sticks and apples more quickly.

4) Clumps

Clumps performs a simple performance tweak for both servers and players (Image via 9Minecraft)

Much like blocks and items, experience orbs can cause server issues as well as performance problems for players on lower-end machines. This is due to the game's need to render each individual experience orb that is dropped. When a large number of experience orbs are rendered, slowdowns can ensue.

Clumps addresses this issue in a mod capacity by "clumping" together large quantities of experience orbs into larger entities. This reduces the rendering load on both the client and server side of things.

5) JourneyMap

JourneyMap's live map is viewable in different methods (Image via MinecraftMods.com)

Quality-of-life mods are a huge help for players on multiplayer servers, and JourneyMap is one of the best for Minecraft 1.19.

This mod provides a real-time minimap that players can see in their UI. They can also view the map with additional tools in their web browser.

JourneyMap is incredibly helpful for servers that possess multiple worlds of different types. One of the best aspects of this mod is the ability to mark certain parts of the map for later reference, something the game's vanilla map items could use more in-depth utility for.

