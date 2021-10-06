5 best places to find mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft without mobs would become very monotonous. Most of them drop items when killed, and some of them can be very beneficial. Therefore, farming them has become quite common for players in survival mode.

Mobs spawn in various ways. In some of the places and structures, players will find more mobs than normal. However, a few mobs like guardians will only spawn in certain places.

Best places to look for mobs in Minecraft

5) Ocean monuments

An ocean monument in the game (Image via Minecraft)

If the player wants farm guardians, this is the only place they can do so because guardians do not spawn anywhere else. When killed, they will drop prismarine shards, which can be used to craft prismarine blocks. These are beautiful blocks, and most Minecrafters enjoy using them in their builds.

4) Dungeons

A dungeon with two loot chests (Image via Minecraft)

Dungeons are small rooms that have a spawner and up to two loot chests inside. The spawner can be of a spider, skeleton, or zombie. They look like a cage and have a miniature version of the mob they spawn spinning inside of them.

3) Mineshafts

Exploring mineshafts can be beneficial in various ways (Image via Minecraft)

These are large structures that generate underground in the overworld. Players often come across them while mining for resources as they are pretty commonly generated. Since they don't have a light source, a lot of the mobs are spawned inside them.

Mineshafts also have multiple cave spider spawners using which efficient farms can easily be created. They also have a lot of exposed ores for players to mine.

2) Nether fortresses

A Nether fortress (Image via Minecraft)

This is a structure commonly seen in the Nether world. A handful of dangerous mobs such as wither skeletons and magma cubes spawn here. These are the only places to create an efficient blaze farm as only here can players locate blaze spawners.

1) End dimension

The End dimension (Image via Minecraft)

The End dimension is a dangerous place that is full of endermen. Endermen drop ender pearls when killed, and an XP farm using them is very easy to make.

The End dimension is also the place where the Ender Dragon lives. Players will also find shulkers in the End Cities. However, the city itself is tough to find.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

